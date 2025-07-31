Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Refugees From Afghanistan Found Dead In Turkey Farm Pit


2025-07-31 01:10:39
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two refugees from Afghanistan were found dead after inhaling methane gas while cleaning a manure pit on a farm near Ankara, exposing deadly risks faced by migrant workers.

The bodies of two Afghan migrant workers were discovered in a manure pit at a livestock farm near Ankara, Turkey, authorities reported Wednesday, July 30.

Turkish media said the workers had entered the pit to clean it but were overcome by methane gas, leading to their deaths.

Investigations revealed they had been trapped since Tuesday evening, July 29, and their bodies were recovered the following morning.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Rahim and another man named Ahmad, both Afghan nationals, according to local reports.

Turkish police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Rights groups say the tragedy highlights the extreme vulnerability of Afghan migrants in Turkey, many of whom take low-paying, dangerous jobs in agriculture, construction, and service industries.

Lacking legal documents, social protections, and safety standards, Afghan workers are often pushed into hazardous conditions - a reality underscored by at least 18 Afghan migrant work-related deaths in Turkey last year.

