Two Refugees From Afghanistan Found Dead In Turkey Farm Pit
The bodies of two Afghan migrant workers were discovered in a manure pit at a livestock farm near Ankara, Turkey, authorities reported Wednesday, July 30.
Turkish media said the workers had entered the pit to clean it but were overcome by methane gas, leading to their deaths.
Investigations revealed they had been trapped since Tuesday evening, July 29, and their bodies were recovered the following morning.
The victims were identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Rahim and another man named Ahmad, both Afghan nationals, according to local reports.
Turkish police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Rights groups say the tragedy highlights the extreme vulnerability of Afghan migrants in Turkey, many of whom take low-paying, dangerous jobs in agriculture, construction, and service industries.
Lacking legal documents, social protections, and safety standards, Afghan workers are often pushed into hazardous conditions - a reality underscored by at least 18 Afghan migrant work-related deaths in Turkey last year.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment