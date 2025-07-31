Trump Vows To Help Afghans Who Aided U.S. Forces Secure Residency
U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged that his administration will help Afghans who worked with American forces secure permanent residency in the United States.
Speaking at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, July 30, Trump said,“We know the good people, and we will take care of those who worked for us.”
The president added that his administration will assist“about 90 percent” of Afghan applicants in obtaining U.S. residency.
However, in recent weeks, the Trump administration has halted several programs designed to support Afghan refugees, creating confusion and criticism among advocates and lawmakers.
In May, the U.S. State Department suspended the“Afghan Relocation Coordinator” program, which had been responsible for helping eligible Afghan refugees transition to the United States.
Texas Democratic Representative Julie Johnson said the suspensions contradict Trump's promises, leaving thousands of Afghans who trusted U.S. assurances now stranded in uncertainty.
Advocates warn that unless halted programs are restored, many Afghans who risked their lives supporting U.S. forces may remain in limbo, awaiting the help they were promised.
