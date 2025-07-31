Exiscale Earns 4.7-Star Trustpilot Rating, Strengthening Its Position As A Reliable Meta Ad Account Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketers turn to ExiScale for long-term stability, lifetime guarantees, and real human support amid rising Meta ad account bans









SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExiScale , a company founded by marketers for marketers, is proud to announce it has achieved a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, underscoring its growing reputation as a trusted partner for advertisers seeking reliable access to Meta (Facebook) ad accounts.

With the rise in account bans, spending restrictions, and compliance challenges across Meta's advertising ecosystem, many digital marketers are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain campaign stability. ExiScale steps in to solve this issue by offering infrastructure that enables uninterrupted ad performance and scalability for affiliates, agencies, and eCommerce brands alike.

“Our mission from the start was simple: help advertisers get back online and stay there,” said Kyron Hellmrich, CEO of ExiScale.“We experienced firsthand the frustrations of account bans and wasted ad spend, so we built ExiScale to eliminate those roadblocks for others. The 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot reflects the consistent results and support we've been able to deliver.”

ExiScale's Distinct Advantages

Unlike traditional account sellers, ExiScale offers a full-service solution focused on long-term reliability and advertiser success. Its services are built around transparency, security, and customer support.

Clients gain access to:



Aged, high-trust Facebook profiles ready to run ads immediately



Business Managers and ad accounts with no spending limits



Lifetime replacement guarantees with no hidden terms



24/7 customer support from real people, not bots



Clean, US-based IP infrastructure for safer and more consistent ad delivery

Straightforward setup and onboarding within hours



This infrastructure is designed to help advertisers scale confidently without the constant fear of account shutdowns or technical complications.

“Before ExiScale, we were stuck in a cycle of buying weak accounts that failed within days,” said one client review.“Now, we've been running campaigns for months without disruption.”

With a focus on transparency and real-time support, ExiScale has quickly become a preferred partner for marketers serious about maintaining stable advertising operations on Meta platforms.

The company continues to expand its services, with plans to introduce new tools and account configurations tailored to the evolving needs of performance marketers.

From affiliate marketers to agencies and eCommerce brands, more businesses are turning to ExiScale for high-trust Meta ad accounts they can depend on. The platform is designed for advertisers seeking a stable, long-term alternative to unreliable account providers.

To learn more about ExiScale or to explore its Meta ad account solutions , visit

About ExiScale

ExiScale is a digital advertising provider specializing in high-trust Meta (Facebook) ad accounts for marketers, agencies, and eCommerce brands. Built by marketers, ExiScale delivers aged accounts, unlimited-spend Business Managers, and 24/7 live support to help clients run stable, scalable campaigns.

Media Contact:

Kyron Hellmrich

ExiScale

+1 ‪(307) 461-9524

...

exiscale.com

