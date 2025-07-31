Ahaan Panday's Nephew River Is Best Friends With 'Krish Kapoor' From 'Saiyaara'
Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring River and Ahaan, wearing T-shirts with“Saiyaara” written on it.
Taking to the caption section, Alanna said:“@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend.”
Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.
The film was a major commercial success, grossing Rs. 418 crores worldwide to emerge as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.
Actress Aneet Padda's next streaming project, titled 'Nyaya', is directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. 'Nyaya' was shot before Aneet signed 'Saiyaara'.
A trade source said,“Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed 'Saiyaara' and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a INR 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals”.
“There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity”, the source added.
'Saiyaara' has emerged as a surprise hit during a phase when nothing seems to be working for Bollywood at the box-office. The film starring two debutants opened at an impressive figure of INR 21.5 crore in India. The film is set to enter its second week in theatres on Monday, and is going strong at the box-office maintaining its streak of collections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment