CM Stalin To Resume Election Campaign On August 9 From Chengalpattu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will resume his election campaign on August 9 from Chengalpattu district.

The Chief Minister was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of giddiness, and later a procedure was conducted on him.

CM Stalin was discharged and was recuperating at his residence. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Pallavaram, where he will distribute free house-site pattas to 20,000 families, officials said.

The CM will visit the Secretariat on Thursday to launch a series of welfare schemes across four departments and unveil a comprehensive transgender policy aimed at promoting inclusivity and social justice. The policy is expected to address the community's rights, welfare measures, and employment opportunities, while providing legal safeguards against discrimination.

As part of his August 9 Chengalpet visit, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the newly built district headquarters hospital at Tambaram, constructed for Rs 110 crore. An integrated dental section built for Rs 7.19 crore and a new diagnostic laboratory will also be inaugurated on the same hospital campus, officials added.

The ruling DMK government had in February announced a one-time relaxation of the ban on issuing free house-site pattas in Chennai and its neighbouring districts -- Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu -- through a cabinet resolution. The relaxation applies to areas located up to 16 km from the periphery of district headquarters and municipal corporations, and 8 km from municipalities and town panchayats.

The special regularisation scheme aims to regularise long-standing residential encroachments on 'unobjectionable' government poramboke lands that have existed for more than 10 years in Chennai and the three neighbouring districts, and for over five years in the rest of the state. It also covers four categories of 'objectionable' poramboke lands under the jurisdiction of local bodies, including vandipathai (cart tracks), kalam (fields), mayanam (burial grounds), and thoppu (groves).

According to the eligibility criteria, beneficiaries with an annual family income not exceeding Rs three lakh are eligible for free pattas. The maximum land allocation varies by location: up to one cent or the actual area encroached (whichever is less) in Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi corporations; up to two cents in other corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats; and up to three cents in rural areas.

Preliminary enumeration has identified 86,271 families as eligible for free pattas. Of these, 29,187 families are located in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, while the remaining 57,084 families live in other urban areas of the state, excluding The Nilgiris and other hill regions, officials said.