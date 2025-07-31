Woman, Child Die As Makeshift Shelter Collapses In North Kashmir's Kupwara

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 60-year-old woman and a 8- year-old boy were killed on Wednesday night after their makeshift dwelling collapsed in forest area of Amri Bhak Warnow in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Officials said that during the night, a makeshift dwelling collapsed in the Amri Bhak Warnow forest, killing a woman and an 8-year-old boy, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased have been identified as Marif Noori (60) wife of Mohammad Yousuf Mir and Aabid Husssain Mir(8) son of Mohammad Shafi Mir both residents if Aafan Warnow Lolab.

Meanwhile, a police team has rushed to the spot to assess the incident.

