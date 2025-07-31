To Drink Or Not To Drink The Party Decides In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is seeking to transform its spirits sector by prohibiting civil servants from drinking at official events while at the same time encouraging the public to drink more during family gatherings.

The central government has instructed civil servants to refrain from consuming alcohol at official meetings since 2012. The original idea behind the official ban was to reduce public expenses and improve the public image of civil servants.

Under the rules, many officials altered their drinking habits by rescheduling their sessions from lunch to dinner or hosting personal parties after all official meetings had concluded. At the same time, businesspeople offered officials expensive spirits as gifts, creating corruption issues.

Although the central government has continued to tighten its“alcohol ban”, many civil servants habitually break the rules, with most of them managing to get away with it. Some others, however, have been arrested for drunk driving.

A recent incident in Inner Mongolia has triggered changes to the booze rules. On May 6, Wei Shuanshi, deputy director of the finance and economy committee of the People's Congress of Inner Mongolia, a senior official at the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Inner Mongolia, and party secretary of Baotou Iron and Steel (Group) Co, accompanied a relative to go to the Baotou No.4 Hospital.

Wei had a gathering with former colleagues surnamed Wang, Guo, and He in the hospital. On May 7, they had dinner with three other medical staff members. Wei said he would pay the bill and bring him a bottle of old Maotai spirit. During the dinner, Wei, Wang, Guo and one more colleague, Jiang, finished the bottle. On average, each had 125 grams of the 53% ABV liquor.

After the meal, Wei asked a private firm executive to pay the bill, violating the Communist Party of China (CCP)'s anti-graft rule. Wang, Guo and Jiang went to a barbecue shop for a second round of drinking. At 6 am on May 8, Guo died at home due to alcohol poisoning. His family asked Wei to pay them compensation for his death, but they disagreed on the amount.

Guo's family threatened to report the case to the CCP's disciplinary committee. On May 15, Wei reported the case to the committee.