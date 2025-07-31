Trump Burning A Diplomatic Bridge To Malaysia

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump's pick to be the United States' next ambassador to Malaysia has raised more than a few eyebrows in the Southeast Asian nation.

Right-wing influencer Nick Adams, a naturalized American born and raised in Australia, is, by his own account , a weightlifting, Bible-reading,“wildly successful” and“extremely charismatic” fan of Hooters and rare steaks, with the“physique of a Greek God” and“an IQ over 180.”

Such brashness seems at odds with the usually quieter business of diplomacy. The same could be said about Adams' lack of relevant experience, temperament and expressed opinions – which clash starkly with prevailing sentiment in majority-Muslim, socially conservative Malaysia.

Whereas the US usually sends a career State Department official as ambassador to Malaysia, Adams is most definitely a“political” nominee. His prior public service, as councilor, then deputy mayor, of a Sydney suburb ended abruptly in 2009 amid displays of undiplomatic temper.

Yet far more problematic for his new posting is his past perceived disparaging of Islam and ardent pro-Israel views – lightning rod issues in a country that lacks diplomatic relations with Israel and whose population trends strongly pro-Palestinian .

So it was little surprise when news of Adam's nomination on July 9, 2025, prompted angry pushback among the Malaysian public and politicians.

Whether or not Malaysia would officially reject his appointment , assuming Adams is confirmed, remains uncertain, notwithstanding strong domestic pressure on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to do so.

But regardless, the nomination marks a turning point in US-Malaysian diplomatic relations, something I have been tracking for over 25 years . In my view, it communicates an overt U.S. disregard for diplomatic norms, such as the signaling of respect and consideration for a partner state.

It also reflects the decline in a relationship that for decades had been overwhelmingly stable and amicable. And all this may play into the hands of China, Washington's main rival for influence in Southeast Asia.

Trump wedge in US–Malaysia relations

The US and Malaysia have largely enjoyed warm relations over the years, notwithstanding occasional rhetorical grandstanding , especially on the part of former longtime Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and U.S. President Bill Clinton talk at the White House in 1996. Ralph Alswang/Consolidated Photo: News Pictures / Getty Images via The Conversation

Having successfully battled a communist insurgency during the mid-20th century, Malaysia remained reliably anti-communist throughout the Cold War, much to Washington's liking.