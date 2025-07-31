Trump 'Frustrated' With India: Why US President May Have Imposed 25% Tariff And What's Next?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian products entering the United States, drawing criticism from top Indian politicians. He also threatened an additional penalty over the country's energy purchases from Russia.

It is one of the highest tariff rates imposed by the US in Asia - a steeper hit than the 15% to 20% range applied on several regional peers. It could pose a risk to India's faltering equities marke .

Why Trump may have decided to hits India with 25% tariff

Trump's post on TRUTH Social and latest comments by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett shed light on why the US President have imposed such huge tariff against India .

Hassett reportedly said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is“frustrated" with the lack of progress on trade talks with India. He indicated that Trump was upset over the way negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade deal were held.

Hassett said India's market has been pretty much closed to American products, while the US's has been wide open to its own.

The White House economic adviser claimed Trump feels that the 25 per cent tariff imposed on the country will address and remedy” the situation, news agency PTI reported.

Trump's tariff is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK and the European Union.

Partner at The Asia Group Nisha Biswal said that the US is using“hardball tactics” when there is an ambitious deal already on the table.

“There were many reasons why the final deal seems to have faltered. One, President Trump wanted to retain a minimum 20 percent baseline tariff on India; this was a non-starter for New Delhi,” she said.

Former United States Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development Ray Vickery also said,“...This is typical Trump trying to create as much pressure and chaos on a bilateral basis as possible, so that he can, in the end, claim victory by solving or at least ameliorating the problem which he's created...”

Nisha Biswal believe that Trump wanted to directly negotiate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he felt that the deal did not go far enough, while New Delhi thought it had an expansive deal with the US Trade Representative and“didn't want Trump to reopen or renegotiate terms like Vietnam."

“Trump is now exerting maximum pressure on India to get Modi's attention," she added.

Earlier, in his post on TRUTH Social, Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a“vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump said.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine - All things not Good!” he added.

"India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1st,” Trump said.

India, US still negotiating over tariff

US President Donald Trump said, "We are talking to them now. We will see what happens. India was the highest or just about the highest-tariff nation in the world...We will see. We are negotiating with India right now."

India said the government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. "The Government is studying its implications," the official statement added.

"The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK," the government said.

On the 25 percent tariff on India, Hassett said that "what's going to happen is that India is going to cut their prices to the US in order to maintain their market share."

“That's what everybody else has been doing, and then they might reconsider their practices, which have led to this higher rate," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added,“Over time, I would guess the Indian firms will be onshoring production in the US, and Indians might even open their markets more to us, so that we reconsider a future trade deal.”

Nisha Biswal, who was Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State from 2013 to 2017, said that Trump wanted US agricultural and dairy exports.

"[PM] Modi may want to examine what Japan, the EU and China did, all of whom have faced Trump's ire. Keep cool, retaliate if you must, but keep the channel open,” Biswal said.

Former United States Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development Ray Vickery said,“India is going to need to think about what its interests are in regard to Russia and the question of oil imports... India will need to consider its interests more carefully when deciding whether to further open its economy to international competition...”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump made a surprise announcement, imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.