Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall To Decease Check Forecast
Rainfall has decreased in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the monsoon break. When will the rains pick up again?
Weather
Heavy rains brought relief to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, especially for farmers, after a month-long wait. The downpour lasted a few days but has now decreased. The Meteorological Department predicts increased rainfall in the second week of August.Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts dry weather today with chances of light to moderate rain in some areas. Strong winds with gusts of 30-40 kmph are expected in the evening. Similar conditions are anticipated across all districts until August 4th, with increased rainfall expected in the second week of August.Hyderabad experienced dry weather yesterday with sudden evening rain. Similar conditions are expected today with chances of light showers. Moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Kukatpally, Balanagar, and Serilingampally.The monsoon break continues in Andhra Pradesh with no significant rainfall expected for the next few days. Scattered showers are possible in coastal and Rayalaseema regions, with a slight increase in temperatures.Heavy rains in upstream regions have caused Krishna and Godavari rivers to swell, leading to increased inflow into reservoirs in Telugu states. Srisailam project is receiving over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Jurala and releasing 3,02,478 cusecs downstream. The project's water level has reached 882 feet, with a full capacity of 885 feet and 203 TMC.
