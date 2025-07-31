US Student Detained At Chennai Airport For Carrying Banned Satellite Phone
The incident took place as a Scoot Airlines flight bound for Singapore was preparing for departure at 12.30 a.m.
During a routine security check, airport officials detected the satellite phone in the baggage of Oakley Jackson (22), an American national travelling to Australia via Singapore.
Jackson, a university student from the US, had arrived in Chennai last week from Delhi on a tourist visit.
Upon questioning, he claimed he was unaware that satellite phones were prohibited in India and explained that he had carried the device with him from the US to Delhi and then to Chennai without facing any issues. However, security officials at Chennai Airport did not accept his explanation, citing national security concerns.
The student's flight ticket was immediately cancelled, and the satellite phone was confiscated.
Both Jackson and the seized device were subsequently handed over to the airport police station for further investigation.
Police sources said they are probing whether the student had used the satellite phone during his stay in Chennai and, if so, with whom he had communicated.
Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether anyone had attempted to contact him through the device while he was in India.
“Satellite phones can bypass conventional communication networks, and their unmonitored usage poses a serious security threat,” a senior official at the airport said.
“Strict action is taken whenever such devices are found,” the official said.
The US Consulate in Chennai has been informed about the incident.
Officials from the embassy are expected to extend necessary assistance to Jackson as the inquiry progresses.
Carrying a satellite phone without prior permission from the Department of Telecommunications is a punishable offence in India.
Authorities have repeatedly cautioned foreign travellers to declare such devices and obtain special clearance before entering the country.
The airport police said further action would depend on the outcome of the investigation and whether any misuse of the device could be established. Jackson remains in police custody pending inquiries.
