US Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Pressure From Trump Administration
"Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data, recent indicators suggest that the growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. The unemployment rate remains low, and labour market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated," said a statement by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated, said the statement.
The US economy expanded at an annualised rate of 3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a contraction of 0.5 per cent in the first quarter, according to data released on Wednesday by the US Commerce Department.
The FOMC added that it is "strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective."
The US consumer price index rose by 2.7 per cent in June compared to a year earlier and saw the largest increase since February, which is seen as the start of tariff-driven inflation, reports Xinhua news agency.
Notably, among the 12 voting members of the FOMC, two voted for a cut in the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, while a Fed board member did not cast a vote.
"It seems to me, and to almost the whole committee, that the economy is not performing as though restrictive policy is holding it back inappropriately and modestly restrictive policy seems appropriate," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference Wednesday.
The Fed had not yet determined whether it would cut rates at its September meeting, he said.
"Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly in prices of some goods, but their overall effects on economic activity and inflation remain to be seen," said Powell.
The Fed does not consider the cost of rate changes to the governments and the fiscal needs of the federal government, he added.
"No advanced economy's central bank does that ... If we did do that, it wouldn't be good, neither for our credibility nor for the credibility of US fiscal policy," said Powell.
Trump on Wednesday once again urged Powell to lower interest rates, citing better-than-expected GDP data in the second quarter.
"No Inflation! Let people buy and refinance their homes!" Trump said in a post on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment