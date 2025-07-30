New Dubai Schools Opening In 202526: Your Admission Cheat Sheet

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not just growing - they're reimagining the school experience. From cutting-edge campuses to curriculum innovation, the race to expand capacity and offer diverse learning pathways is in full swing.

Fuelled by government vision and rising parental expectations, the surge in new school openings is reshaping the educational landscape. In Dubai alone, more than 16,000 new seats were added in the 2024–25 academic year, pushing private school enrolment past 387,000 students and counting.

This momentum is set to continue. As part of the Education 33 (E33) strategy, authorities plan to open at least 100 new private schools by 2033 across both emirates, aiming to add nearly 50,000 school seats.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The focus isn't just on growth; it's also about improving access, affordability, and the overall student experience, with future-ready learning at the core.

Already, four new schools are confirmed to open in Dubai in 2025 and two more in 2026, with over 20 applications currently under KHDA review. These schools will bring much-needed capacity, especially for primary-aged children, and will be located in key residential hubs such as Dubai Sports City, City of Arabia, Academic City, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Park.

Whether you're a new resident or simply looking for the right fit for your child, navigating the admissions landscape can be overwhelming.

This cheat sheet breaks down everything you need to know about the new schools opening in 2025–26: from curricula and location to tuition fees, helping you make informed choices during this period of rapid expansion.

Summary table: New schools opening in 2025–26