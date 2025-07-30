Sharjah's 9-Month Probation Ensures Better Workforce Planning, Talent Assessment

Sharjah's decision to extend the probation period for government employees from six to nine months reflects a growing emphasis on improving workforce planning and talent assessment, experts say.

The extension aims to provide government entities and new hires with a more comprehensive timeframe to evaluate suitability, ensure better job performance, and promote long-term retention within the public sector.

Recommended For You

This follows Sharjah's updated human resources regulations, which included measures such as new job classification systems, mandatory training frameworks, and the establishment of committees to oversee employee complaints, disciplinary actions, and crisis management.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Talal Ahmed, Head of HR and Government Relations at Innovations Group, described the probation extension as“a strategic shift towards more comprehensive talent assessment and workforce planning".

"This change allows government bodies to thoroughly evaluate new employees' skills and alignment with organisational goals before making permanent appointments,” Ahmed explained.“It also gives employees a structured and supportive timeline to adapt and demonstrate their potential within the public sector framework.”

Ahmed noted that the move aligns with trends in the private sector, where probation periods are increasingly extended, especially for specialised or strategic roles.“This alignment between public and private sectors signals a broader regional commitment to improving hiring quality, reducing early turnover, and fostering performance-driven cultures,” he said.

Human capital consultant Dr Lina Al Mansoori welcomed the extension, noting that it“benefits employees in the long run by giving them more time to acclimate to their roles and the organisational culture. This helps reduce premature departures, supports career growth, and creates a more stable work environment.”

She added that from an employer's perspective, the extended probation enables more accurate assessment of new hires' abilities and potential.“It allows for identifying skill gaps early and tailoring development plans accordingly.”

Omar Khaled, an HR strategist with over 15 years of experience in government and private sectors, emphasised the importance of detailed performance management during probation periods.

“A longer probation encourages more frequent and meaningful feedback sessions,” Khaled said.“This fosters a culture of accountability and growth, which benefits both employees and employers by improving overall productivity."

"When managers have sufficient time to monitor performance and provide constructive guidance, employees can better understand expectations, address any gaps, and build their skills effectively,” he added.

He also emphasised that extending probation also helps reduce costly turnover by allowing organisations to identify mismatches early.“It's a practical approach to talent retention, ensuring that those who move beyond probation are truly aligned with the organisation's needs and culture. This reduces disruptions and supports workforce stability.”

Khaled noted that, especially in today's competitive job market, investing in a thorough onboarding and evaluation process is critical for long-term success.“Sharjah's move reflects a mature HR strategy that recognises the value of nurturing talent through sustained engagement and development.”

Experts agree that extending probation aligns with international best practices aimed at strengthening workforce quality and sustainability. It also responds to challenges many organisations face in retaining talent amid increasingly competitive job markets.