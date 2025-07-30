Air India: Low Fares Lure UAE Travelers, But Safety Fears Affecting Bookings?

With airfares skyrocketing between India and the UAE as summer vacation peaks, Air India and Air India Express are offering some of the cheapest ticket prices. For many budget-conscious travelers, these fares that are up to 50 per cent lower come as a welcome relief.

However, the airlines' cancellations and delays are prompting some travellers to choose other travel options despite the low fares.

After the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, which was heading to London Gatwick, many travelers became worried about choosing this airline. The plane crashed shortly after take-off into a crowded residential area in India's Ahmedabad. Sadly, 241 out of the 242 people on board lost their lives , along with at least 19 people on the ground .

In recent weeks, multiple videos on social media have also highlighted malfunctioning air-conditioning systems, in-flight discomfort, delayed departures, and cancellations.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for Air India Express acknowledged that“occasional operational issues may arise, as with any fast-growing airline.” However, each instance is addressed with seriousness.“We remain fully committed to improving reliability and guest experience through proactive maintenance and responsive service.”

The airline remains“one of the top choices” for passengers between the UAE and India, the spokesperson added.“Air India Express continues to record strong growth in the UAE market, in terms of capacity and the number of guests choosing to fly with us over other carriers,” the airline said.

“Our expanding network, new fleet, and proposition of hot meals, comfortable seats, warm service, and curated fare options resonate well with flyers seeking direct connectivity between the Middle East and India.”

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that the airline experienced multiple disruptions on different routes this month. In one instance, passengers on a flight from UAE to India complained that the air-conditioning system was not working, making the cabin extremely hot and uncomfortable. In another incident, an Air India Express flight to Dubai was delayed on the tarmac for over six hours, even though the incoming aircraft had arrived on time.

Travel agents and residents have raised concerns around delays, technical issues, and baggage handling. Videos posted on social media, in particular, have made some UAE-based travellers more cautious.

A Khaleej Times analysis of current one-way fares on UAE–India routes shows that the price difference is significant in the first week of August:



Dubai to Mumbai: Air India from Dh291, other airlines from Dh580

Dubai to Chennai: Air India from Dh734, other airlines from Dh1,290

Dubai to Bangalore (one stopover): Air India from Dh393, other airlines from Dh1,140 (direct)

Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express from Dh403, other airlines from Dh1,040 Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism, said the Air India Ahmedabad incident is still fresh in the minds of travellers, so some are hesitant to fly with the airline.

“Also, there's a lot of information being circulated on social media - sometimes about delays, other times about the Ahmedabad incident - and that is something people are expressing concern about.”

“The recent incidents repeatedly popping up on social media could be one of the reasons why travelers are not opting for these airlines. However, other airlines are being considered as alternatives for now,” said Pavan Poojary, travel consultant at Luxury Travels, Abu Dhabi.

“Earlier, Air India and Air India Express flights were always full to their capacity, and while the current demand is slightly lower, I am confident it will bounce back soon,” added Poojary.

People still fly

“There are still many people who continue to fly with Air India and Air India Express,” said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tours and Travel.

“On certain sectors, these airlines operate multiple flights a day, which gives travelers more flexibility. It's just a matter of time, we hope things will stabilise soon and everything will return to normal.”

Why residents opt for other airlines

Ahmed Ali (name changed), a Dubai resident who travels twice a year to Bangalore, said a friend's experience made him rethink his travel plans.

“When a friend of mine was travelling from Kochi, the flight was delayed for hours. Now I'm travelling with my wife and two young children. I don't want stress to accompany me,” he said.“With the viral videos of AC not functioning and delays in flight departures and arrivals, I preferred to book my tickets with another airline.”

Chiraag, who flies to Kochi once or twice a year to visit his elderly parents, said the reviews of local airlines have always been reassuring.

“The decision to shift to these airlines came after hearing complaints from friends and seeing viral posts online. There are too many issues: flights returning mid-air, air-conditioning failures, and long delays on the tarmac,” said Chiraag.“Every other day, I see someone posting about it. The UAE airlines are a bit more expensive, but what they offer is peace of mind.”