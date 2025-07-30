Publishers: USD 14 Million In Deals Abroad
The Brazilian Publishers project said this Wednesday (30) that total deal value was up 7% compared to that of the entire year of 2024. The number includes book sales to consumers at fairs as well as the sale of copyrights to national works for publication abroad, a usual transaction at international literary fairs.
Brazilian publishers have joined fairs including the Bologna Children's Book Fair, The London Book Fair, the Buenos Aires International Book Fair, and the Bogotá International Book Fair. In the second half of the year, they will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair, the 15th Sharjah Publishers' Conference, and the Guadalajara International Book Fair, and non-Brazilian publishing houses which are category finalists for the 67th Jabuti Prize will attend matchmaking sessions in Brazil, among other actions.
Read more:
Egypt: An Arab home to Brazilian books
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumLondon Book Fair
The post Publishers: USD 14 million in deals abroad appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment