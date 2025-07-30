Publishers: USD 14 Million In Deals Abroad

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian publishing houses did USD 14 million worth of business at book fairs abroad in the first half of the year. The figure concerns publishers affiliated with Brazilian Publisher , an initiative of the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) with backing from the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote Brazilian books in foreign markets.

The Brazilian Publishers project said this Wednesday (30) that total deal value was up 7% compared to that of the entire year of 2024. The number includes book sales to consumers at fairs as well as the sale of copyrights to national works for publication abroad, a usual transaction at international literary fairs.

Brazilian publishers have joined fairs including the Bologna Children's Book Fair, The London Book Fair, the Buenos Aires International Book Fair, and the Bogotá International Book Fair. In the second half of the year, they will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair, the 15th Sharjah Publishers' Conference, and the Guadalajara International Book Fair, and non-Brazilian publishing houses which are category finalists for the 67th Jabuti Prize will attend matchmaking sessions in Brazil, among other actions.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

