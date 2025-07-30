Gold Wave Analysis 30 July 2025

Gold: ⬇️ Sell

– Gold falling inside wave b

– Likely fall to support level 3250.00

Gold is under bearish pressure after the price broke the two upward-sloping support trendlines from May and February.

The breakout of these support trendlines accelerated the active short-term correction b – which belongs to the impulse wave 3 from June.

Gold can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 3250.00 (former low of waves 2 and (b) from May and June).