Eyekandy Launches The Sales Ambassador - The World's First Digital Human Super-Salesperson For Every Point Of Purchase

London, UK - July 31, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Eyekandy, a global leader in immersive retail commerce, today announced the launch of Sales Ambassado, the world's first digital human super-salesperson created to transform the shopping experience at every point of purchase.

Sales Ambassado is an advanced AI-powered digital human who provides real-time, human-like product guidance for shoppers online, in-store, and on social channels. This isn't just another text based chatbot - the solution delivers visual human-like, always-on support, personalized recommendations, combined with a unique use of augmented reality to showcase products for shoppers, enabling brands and retailers to offer consistent, expert assistance to every customer, anytime and anywhere.

With the rapid adoption of AI in retail, Eyekandy's Sales Ambassado addresses two critical challenges facing the industry: driving sales and reducing servicing costs. The digital human never sleeps, never takes breaks, and communicates fluently in more than 20 languages.

It analyzes individual shopper needs and delivers tailored product recommendations, helping customers make confident purchase decisions and reducing costly returns. Sales Ambassado integrates effortlessly into existing retail infrastructure, offering plug-and-play deployment for brands and retailers seeking to enhance customer engagement without increasing headcount.

"Sales Ambassado is built to perform better than the best sales rep-24/7," said Joe Golden, Product Director of Eyekandy. "Our technology guides shoppers across web, mobile, social, and even in-store kiosks, driving conversions and providing real-time support at every stage of the buying journey."

The global immersive technology market was valued at $44.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $184.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9%. AI for sales and marketing is anticipated to hit $57.99 billion by 2025, with more than 70% of U.S. retail executives planning to increase their investment in AI over the next year.

Eyekandy's Sales Ambassado is positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering a scalable solution for brands seeking to optimize sales and operational efficiency.

"Imagine deploying your most persuasive and knowledgeable salesperson to every product page, every store aisle, and every shopper's pocket," said Golden. "Sales Ambassado does not just sell-it delivers a consistent, personalized experience that builds brand trust and drives measurable results."

Retailers and brands ready to enhance customer confidence, reduce returns, and unlock new sales growth can visit eyekandy to learn more and request a live demonstration .

About Eyekandy

Eyekandy is a leading provider of immersive commerce solutions, specializing in advanced AI and augmented reality to enhance the shopping experience for consumers and brands. Established in 2016, Eyekandy serves more than 100 retailers and brands across 36 countries, reaching over half a billion unique visitors annually. The company has received multiple innovation awards for its dedication to creativity and excellence in retail technology.

