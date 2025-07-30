403
Asian Agri Hosts Healthy And Smart Together Initiative With Community Partners In Medan To Enhance Health And Literacy Awareness
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Asian Agri, in collaboration with Tanoto Foundation, the Medan City Health Office, the Medan City Library and Archives Office and Puskesmas Belawan, hosted a "Healthy and Smart Together" event at Thamrin Plaza in Medan and Kong Tek Cun Ong Temple (KTCOT) in Belawan, North Sumatra earlier this year. This initiative aims to enhance the community's health and literacy awareness to improve their quality of life.
The two-day event at Thamrin Plaza and KTCOT attracted over 500 participants and offered a variety of services and activities, including free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings as well as educational programmes on the prevention and early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The event at Thamrin Plaza further included an affordable premium cooking oil bazaar.
Putu Grhyate Yonata Aksa, Manager of Sustainability Operations and CSR at Asian Agri, a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, highlighted the company's commitment to inclusive growth and said: "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to supporting health and increasing public literacy. Through collaborations like these, we hope to continue making a positive impact on the lives of Medan's residents."
Felly Ardan, Project Management Unit Coordinator for Tanoto Foundation, explained that the objective of the events was to raise public awareness about the importance of health prevention and early detection.
"Through free services like blood pressure and blood sugar checks, along with health education, the community can more easily monitor their health," Felly said. "This programme not only promotes healthy habits but also strengthens the community's role in creating a healthier, higher-quality environment."
Meanwhile, Rosmina Salim, Regional Lead at Tanoto Foundation in North Sumatra, emphasised that the collaboration reflects the commitment to improving people's quality of life.
"The collaboration between Asian Agri, Tanoto Foundation, Belawan Health Centre and the Medan City Library and Archives Service highlights our dedication to improving the community's well-being in health and literacy," Rosmina said. "By providing access to health checks and educational books, we hope the community will better understand the importance of early disease prevention and develop a stronger interest in reading."
In partnership with the Medan City Library and Archives Office, Tanoto Foundation also provided a mobile library service, offering educational books and reading materials to help broaden public knowledge.
Pocut Fatimah Fitri, MARS, Head of Disease Prevention and Control at Medan City Health Service, expressed strong support for the event, said: "Through free health check-ups and education, we aim to encourage proactive health management. The collaboration between Asian Agri, Tanoto Foundation and the Medan City Library and Archives Service demonstrates how synergy among various sectors can create a broad, positive impact."
Laksamana Putra Siregar, Head of the Medan City Library and Archives Service, also emphasised the importance of literacy as a tool for improving the quality of life. "Literacy is not only about reading skills, but also about increasing knowledge for a better life. We are proud to support this initiative, which will help expand access to educational resources and foster a culture of learning among the citizens of Medan," Laskamana commented.
Head of Belawan Health Centre Mohd Mukhlis, added: "Collaboration with various parties, including the Medan City Library and Archives Service, strengthens our efforts in providing holistic services, because health and education are two interrelated aspects."
