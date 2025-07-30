MENAFN - USA Art News)

You can also participate in person , by phone , or via absentee bid . Early registration is recommended.

Auction Highlights:

. 19th-century European Academic and Romantic paintings

. Avant-garde and abstract works from Eastern European artists

. Rare items linked to Ballets Russes productions

. Exquisite Orthodox icons from Russia and Greece, some previously unpublished

Public Viewing:

At Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo

. Tuesday, 16 July – Vernissage: 18:00–21:00

. 17–21 July – Open daily: 11:00–18:00

. Wednesday, 23 July – Final preview: 11:00–18:00

Auction Details:

Auction Title:

FINE ART: from the 19th Century to Modern Art, Eastern European Art, Ballets Russes, Icons

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Time: 14:30 CET

Location: Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo, Salon Le Théâtre

4 avenue de La Madone, 98000 Monaco

Contact:

+377 9 777 39 80

hermitagefineart

About Hermitage Fine Art

Hermitage Fine Art is a leading auction house based in Monaco. Since its founding in 2017, it has presented expertly curated sales in fine art , manuscripts , jewellery , design , and sacred art . Located in Monte Carlo, the house connects collectors around the world through prestigious events and major online platforms.