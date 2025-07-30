Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FINE ART: From The 19Th Century To Modern Art, Eastern European Art, Ballets Russes, Icons

2025-07-30 11:03:13
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Auction Catalogue & Online Bidding Now Live

Catalogue

Explore the full auction listing online:
hermitagefinear

Live Online Bidding Available On:

. Bidspirit

. Invaluable

. Drouot

. Interencheres
#8230;/660154

You can also participate in person , by phone , or via absentee bid . Early registration is recommended.

Auction Highlights:

. 19th-century European Academic and Romantic paintings

. Avant-garde and abstract works from Eastern European artists

. Rare items linked to Ballets Russes productions

. Exquisite Orthodox icons from Russia and Greece, some previously unpublished

Public Viewing:

At Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo

. Tuesday, 16 July – Vernissage: 18:00–21:00

. 17–21 July – Open daily: 11:00–18:00

. Wednesday, 23 July – Final preview: 11:00–18:00

Auction Details:

Auction Title:
FINE ART: from the 19th Century to Modern Art, Eastern European Art, Ballets Russes, Icons
Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
Time: 14:30 CET
Location: Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo, Salon Le Théâtre
4 avenue de La Madone, 98000 Monaco

Contact:

...
+377 9 777 39 80
hermitagefineart

About Hermitage Fine Art

Hermitage Fine Art is a leading auction house based in Monaco. Since its founding in 2017, it has presented expertly curated sales in fine art , manuscripts , jewellery , design , and sacred art . Located in Monte Carlo, the house connects collectors around the world through prestigious events and major online platforms.

