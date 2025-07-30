FINE ART: From The 19Th Century To Modern Art, Eastern European Art, Ballets Russes, Icons
Catalogue
Auction Highlights:
. 19th-century European Academic and Romantic paintings
. Avant-garde and abstract works from Eastern European artists
. Rare items linked to Ballets Russes productions
. Exquisite Orthodox icons from Russia and Greece, some previously unpublished
Public Viewing:
At Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo
. Tuesday, 16 July – Vernissage: 18:00–21:00
. 17–21 July – Open daily: 11:00–18:00
. Wednesday, 23 July – Final preview: 11:00–18:00
Auction Details:
Auction Title:
FINE ART: from the 19th Century to Modern Art, Eastern European Art, Ballets Russes, Icons
Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
Time: 14:30 CET
Location: Hôtel Le Métropole Monte-Carlo, Salon Le Théâtre
4 avenue de La Madone, 98000 Monaco
Contact:
...
+377 9 777 39 80
hermitagefineart
About Hermitage Fine Art
Hermitage Fine Art is a leading auction house based in Monaco. Since its founding in 2017, it has presented expertly curated sales in fine art , manuscripts , jewellery , design , and sacred art . Located in Monte Carlo, the house connects collectors around the world through prestigious events and major online platforms.
