AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP) Is 'One To Watch'
The company has recently rebranded and adopted a new strategic direction focused on AI-powered customer acquisition and automated sales engagement.
Its proprietary platform enables human-like prospecting and communication at scale across multiple industries, including healthcare, biotech, insurance, and transportation.
AI Maverick is executing a roll-up strategy aimed at acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses with strong growth potential.
The company is positioned within the AI in marketing sector, which is projected to grow from $20.44 billion in 2024 to $82.23 billion by 2030 at a 25.0% CAGR, according to Grand View Research.
The platform's ability to automate both transactional and consultative sales processes gives it a competitive edge in industries where speed and personalization are critical.
AI Maverick Intel (OTC: BINP) is a technology-forward company focused on transforming how businesses acquire and engage customers through artificial intelligence. With a growth strategy centered on acquiring revenue-generating businesses, the company leverages its proprietary platform to deliver scalable, automated solutions across key sectors including healthcare, biotech, insurance, and transportation.
The company's vision is to eliminate friction from the customer acquisition process by replacing traditional, resource-heavy outreach with intelligent, automated engagement. Its mission is to empower organizations to connect with their ideal audiences at high velocity, using real-time insights and...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINP are available in the company's newsroom at
