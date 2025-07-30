Brera Holdings PLC's (NASDAQ: BREA) Juve Stabia Strengthens Squad For 2025/26 Serie B Season



Club valuation rose 245% during the 2024/25 season, as Brera plans for continued growth.

Juve Stabia adds experienced head coach Ignazio Abate and extends Sporting Director Matteo Lovisa's contract following a playoff run in 2024/25.

Squad reinforcements include top-performing goalkeeper Alessandro Confente and striker Tomi Petrovic.

Player sales, including Andrea Adorante's transfer to Venezia, contribute to Juve Stabia's financial and valuation growth. Brera views Juve Stabia as a scalable asset aligned with its long-term value creation strategy.

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, announced that portfolio club SS Juve Stabia is preparing for the 2025/26 Serie B season with a revamped coaching staff and key player signings This follows a standout 2024/25 campaign that saw the team finish fifth in the table and reach the semifinals of the Serie A promotion playoffs, driving rising valuation ( ).

The club has appointed former Italian national team player Ignazio Abate as head coach. Abate, who spent the bulk of his career at AC Milan and one season at Napoli, is viewed as one of Italy's most promising managerial prospects. His appointment signals Juve Stabia's intent to build on its recent...

