Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Seen As Offering Unique Low-Risk Revenue Generation Model
-
A recently posted editorial pointed to optimism for the mine development strategy that ESGold is pursuing, involving prioritizing accessible revenue generation over more speculative mining exploration
ESGold is approaching the gold and silver market in a unique way, working to first rehabilitate an established legacy mine site in Quebec, generating sufficient capital to proceed with a deeper exploration strategy at a future date
ESGold expects to generate significant revenue during the first few years of operation by recovering known metals and minerals that can be repurposed profitably
The company has already conducted a non-invasive, cost-effective Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey that resulted in a report this month indicating open potential at depth both vertically and laterally for ESGold's eventual plans for exploration at the legacy site
Gold and silver resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) was featured in an editorial published this month, drawing attention to the company's low-risk, nature-friendly, revenue-first strategy for developing abandoned mine operations into profitable enterprises.
While junior miners generally engage in speculative exploration that requires significant infusions of capital, ESGold has opted for a different approach that builds a revenue stream from readily accessible mine waste and other resources. That revenue can then be reinvested at a future point in exploration at...
