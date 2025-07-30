Egypt's Al-Sisi, Pakistani Military Chief Discuss Security Cooperation, Gaza - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday met with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to discuss strengthening bilateral military and security cooperation, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The meeting, which was attended by Egypt's Minister of Defence and Military Production, General Abdel Meguid Sakr, focused on ways to enhance joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in combating terrorism and extremism, reflecting the mutual strategic interests of both countries.

The Pakistani military chief conveyed greetings from Pakistan's prime minister, which Al-Sisi reciprocated, praising the continuous development and positive momentum in the relations between the two“brotherly” countries.

According to the presidency's spokesperson, the officials also discussed developments in the Middle East. Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to end the humanitarian suffering of the enclave's population and ensure the delivery of necessary aid.

The statement added that the importance of expanding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state was affirmed as the“true guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.”

The meeting also touched on developments in South Asia and efforts to enhance regional stability to achieve development and prosperity for its“friendly peoples.”