Egypt's Al-Sisi, Pakistani Military Chief Discuss Security Cooperation, Gaza - Dailynewsegypt
The meeting, which was attended by Egypt's Minister of Defence and Military Production, General Abdel Meguid Sakr, focused on ways to enhance joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in combating terrorism and extremism, reflecting the mutual strategic interests of both countries.
The Pakistani military chief conveyed greetings from Pakistan's prime minister, which Al-Sisi reciprocated, praising the continuous development and positive momentum in the relations between the two“brotherly” countries.
According to the presidency's spokesperson, the officials also discussed developments in the Middle East. Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to end the humanitarian suffering of the enclave's population and ensure the delivery of necessary aid.
The statement added that the importance of expanding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state was affirmed as the“true guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.”
The meeting also touched on developments in South Asia and efforts to enhance regional stability to achieve development and prosperity for its“friendly peoples.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment