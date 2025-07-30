Egypt's Al-Sisi, Italian Defence Minister Discuss Gaza, Security Cooperation - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the military and security fields, as well as the war in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency said.

The meeting, which was also attended by Egypt's Minister of Defence, General Abdel Meguid Sakr, and the Italian ambassador, covered ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries to consolidate their strategic relationship and advance mutual interests amid regional and international challenges.

According to a statement from the presidency's spokesperson, the Italian minister conveyed greetings from Italy's prime minister, and Sisi highlighted the importance of continuing the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The talks addressed the situation in the Palestinian territories and Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire.“The necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, immediate action to end the humanitarian suffering of the sector's residents, work to release hostages and detainees, and begin the reconstruction process were affirmed,” the spokesperson said.

The statement added that both sides stressed their rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land and the importance of implementing the two-state solution through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the only way to achieve lasting peace.

The officials also discussed ways to continue enhancing cooperation in combating illegal migration. In this regard, the Italian minister expressed his country's appreciation for the efforts made by Egyptian authorities, which have resulted in stopping the departure of any boats carrying illegal migrants from Egyptian coasts towards Europe since 2016, the statement said.

The meeting also touched on developments in a number of other crises in the Middle East, with both sides affirming the need to support peace efforts and establish security and stability.

They also discussed Italy's strategy of openness towards the African continent, which aims to enhance development and joint cooperation, and explored opportunities for Egypt to engage in cooperation projects with Italy within this framework.