Egypt's FM Discusses Gaza, Nile Dam With US Senators - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a series of meetings with senior US senators in Washington to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and pressing regional issues, including the war in Gaza and Egypt's water security.

At the start of his visit, Abdelatty met with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham , the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. In a separate meeting, he held talks with Democratic Senator Brian Schatz , the subcommittee's chair.

During these meetings, Abdelatty praised the long-standing strategic partnership between Egypt and the U.S. and discussed ways to enhance cooperation. He reviewed Egypt's mediation efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, stressing the need for a permanent halt to the fighting in light of the worsening humanitarian situation.

The minister also raised Egypt's concerns regarding its water security and the Nile River, briefing the senators on Cairo's position, which is based on the need to adhere to international law regarding shared water resources and rejects unilateral actions.

Abdelatty also held talks with Senator Roger Wicker , the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, where they discussed ways to support the strategic partnership, particularly in the political, economic, military, and security fields. The minister praised the existing military cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the multiple threats and challenges Egypt faces, which he said place a growing responsibility on it to maintain its national security and regional peace.

In a meeting with Senator David McCormick , the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, Abdelatty discussed the close strategic partnership and opportunities to elevate bilateral cooperation. He highlighted the growing economic ties, referencing the Egypt-U.S. Business Forum held in Cairo in May, which saw participation from over 50 American companies.

The two officials also had an extensive discussion on regional challenges. Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the exchange of hostages and prisoners. He also briefed the senator on a planned international conference for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza. Developments in Libya, Syria, and Red Sea maritime security were also discussed.

Across the meetings, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

During his meeting with Senator Schatz, the minister also reviewed the results of his recent tour of six West African countries, highlighting Egypt's interest in the Sahel region as an extension of its strategic neighbourhood and the security challenges posed by terrorist groups.