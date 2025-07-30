EGX Launches New Index Tracking Low-Volatility Stocks - Dailynewsegypt
This initiative is part of EGX's broader development strategy, particularly its fifth pillar, which focuses on modernising the market and boosting its attractiveness to both local and foreign investors. It also supports ongoing efforts to enhance market efficiency, diversity, and accessibility, including the creation of performance indices that can underpin new investment products.
EGX Chairperson Ahmed El-Sheikh said the new index reflects the exchange's commitment to offering a diverse range of tools to meet varied investment strategies and help investors make more informed decisions. He described the EGX35-LV as an important addition for institutional investors and funds that prioritise low-risk approaches.
El-Sheikh added that the index is expected to appeal to both retail and institutional investors seeking more stable investment options with limited price fluctuations. By providing a mechanism to target lower volatility stocks, the index will help investors diversify their portfolios and further deepen Egypt's capital market.
