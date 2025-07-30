Sanctioning Entities That Have Traded In Iran's Petroleum

The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilizing activities. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people. The Department of State is imposing sanctions on 20 entities engaged in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, or petrochemical trade and is identifying 10 vessels as blocked property.

All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, which authorizes and reimposes certain sanctions with respect to Iran.

Continued Targeting of Iran’s Shadow Fleet

The Department of State is designating five vessel management companies and a petroleum wholesale company for their involvement in the transport and purchase of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports are enabled by a network of such illicit shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions who, through obfuscation and deception, load and transport Iranian oil and petrochemicals for sale to buyers in third countries. The vessels managed by these companies have moved millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemical products and play a key role in the Iranian export supply chain. They have also regularly engaged in dark activity and other deceptive shipping practices, endangering other vessels and trade flows.

ETIHAD ENGINEERING AND MARINE SERVICES FZC (ETIHAD) engaged in a significant transaction for the transportation of Iranian petroleum products when a vessel it is the commercial manager of, SEATURBO (IMO 9204764), loaded Iranian reformate in Iran in September 2022. Additionally, ETIHAD is also the commercial manager of the following seven tankers, which have collectively transported Iranian petroleum product at least a dozen times since May 2023.



TRUGEN (IMO: 9200861) is a Comoros flagged, oil products tanker

SEABASS (IMO: 9251640) is a Comoros flagged, oil products tanker

SEAHAKER (IMO: 9255488) is a Comoros flagged, oil products tanker

ZEAL (IMO: 9486895) is a Gabon flagged, oil products tanker

MOLLY (IMO): 9531375) is a Comoros flagged, chemical/oil products tanker

SOFIA (IMO: 9531387) is a Comoros flagged, oil products tanker COURAGE 7 (IMO: 9553957) is a Gabon flagged, asphalt/bitumen tanker

ETIHAD is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

SEATURBO, TRUGEN, SEABASS, SEAHAKER, ZEAL, MOLLY, SOFIA, and COURAGE 7 are being identified as property in which ETIHAD has an interest.

FARADANESH TECHNICAL INSPECTION SERVICES COMPANY (FIS) engaged in a significant transaction for the transportation of Iranian petroleum products when it acted as the cargo surveyor for the loading of Iranian reformate in Iran in September 2022, certifying that the cargo was loaded onto a tanker for export. FIS is an Iran-based cargo inspection and surveyor company that operates in multiple Iranian ports. The main commodities it inspects include oil and oil derivatives, chemical and petrochemical products, and gas and natural gas. It has also provided services to U.S.-designated Iranian energy companies like U.S.-designated IRAN PETROCHEMICAL COMMERCIAL COMPANY.

FIS is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

ARZO ALTEJARA FOR GOODS WHOLESALERS CO L.L.C (ARZO), a company based in the United Arab Emirates, knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase of petroleum products from Iran between late April and early May 2024, when it purchased approximately 10,000 metric tons of fuel oil from the U.S.-designated NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL COMPANY.

ARZO is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

ENSA SHIP MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED (ENSA) has been the commercial manager of TIFANI (IMO 9273337) since December of 2024. TIFANI has loaded Iranian petroleum two times during ENSA’s tenure as the commercial manager of TIFANI. Both of these shipments were loaded in ship-to-ship (STS) transfers with U.S.-designated Iranian flagged tankers in the Singapore EOPL while conducting dark activity.

ENSA is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran. TIFANI is being identified as property in which ENSA has an interest.

PEACE WORTH SHIPPING CO., LIMITED (PEACE WORTH) is the China-registered commercial manager of a Panama-flagged chemical/oil products tanker, named TONDA SOURCE (IMO: 9127667). During PEACE WORTH’s tenure as the commercial manager of TONDA SOURCE, the vessel loaded Iranian-origin methanol in October 2022 and discharged its cargo in China. TONDA SOURCE has also conducted multiple loadings of Iranian-origin petrochemical products from 2022 to 2024. Nearly all of these loadings occurred while the vessel conducted dark activity.

PEACE WORTH is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran. TONDA SOURCE is being identified as property in which PEACE WORTH has an interest.

AVANI LINES INC (AVANI) is the registered owner and commercial manager of a vessel that conducted at least six voyages for the transport of Iranian-origin crude oil. Several of these Iranian crude oil cargos were loaded through ship-to-ship transfers with sanctioned tankers, including National Iranian Tanker Company tankers, and all cargos were discharged in China.

AVANI is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

Crude oil and petroleum products terminal

Today’s action also includes the designation of a fourth China-based crude oil and petroleum products terminal that has a demonstrated pattern of accepting Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, including from U.S. designated tankers. This behavior continues to enable Iran’s ability to fund its nuclear ambitions, support terrorist groups, and enable disruption of the flow of trade and freedom of navigation in waterways that are crucial to global prosperity and economic growth. The United States will continue to take action against the network of terminal operators, port agents, shippers, and service providers involved in the transport and acquisition of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.

ZHOUSHAN JINRUN PETROLEUM TRANSFER CO., LTD. (ZHOUSHAN JINRUN) is a China-based operator of a crude oil terminal located within the greater Zhoushan port area, China. On April 17, 2025, ZHOUSHAN JINRUN facilitated the port call and discharge of U.S.-designated VIOLA (IMO: 9254915), which was designated on March 20, 2025. ZHOUSHAN JINRUN also facilitated the port call and discharge of the U.S.-designated tanker RANI (IMO: 9250907), and has received at least six shipments of Iranian-origin crude oil.

ZHOUSHAN JINRUN is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

Targeting Iran’s Petrochemical Trade

This action also includes the designation of thirteen entities across multiple jurisdictions, which have engaged in the transshipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals. Although less significant in value than Iran’s crude oil exports, Iran’s petrochemical industry and exports are a critical sector of the Iranian economy and have grown in recent years to generate billions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran’s destabilizing activities. Similar to the regime’s illicit oil exports, Iranian petrochemical products are frequently transshipped through intermediaries in third countries in attempts to obfuscate their origin before the products reach their ultimate buyers. Today’s action targets those intermediaries, as well as the buyers of Iranian petrochemical products.

FIVA PLASTIK ANONIM SIRKETI (FIVA PLASTIK) is a Türkiye-based petrochemical trading company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over USD 6.8M from multiple companies, including shipments of Iranian-origin petrochemical products from TRIOLIN TRADE FZCO, between January and September 2024. FIVA PLASTIK has imported petrochemical products manufactured from numerous Iran-based, U.S.-designated petrochemical companies, including JAM PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY, MARUN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY, and SHAZAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY.

FIVA PLASTIK is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

TRIOLIN TRADE FZCO is a United Arab Emirates-based company that has exported and sold over USD 800K worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including polyethylene, to FIVA PLASTIK.

TRIOLIN TRADE FZCO is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

TANAIS WAY GENERAL TRADING L.L.C. (TANAIS TRADING) is a United Arab Emirates-based company that has exported shipments of Iranian-origin polyethylene valued at over USD 1.7M to multiple companies, including India-based KANCHAN POLYMERS, between February and July 2024.

TANAIS TRADING is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

KANCHAN POLYMERS is an India-based company that has imported and purchased over USD 1.3M worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including polyethylene, from TANAIS TRADING.

KANCHAN POLYMERS is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

ALCHEMICAL SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (ALCHEMICAL SOLUTIONS) is an India-based petrochemical trading company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over USD 84M from multiple companies between January and December 2024.

ALCHEMICAL SOLUTIONS is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

ELM KIMYA ITHALAT IHRACAT SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI (ELM KIMYA) is a Türkiye-based petrochemical trading company that has imported Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over USD 3M from multiple companies, between January and September 2024.

ELM KIMYA is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

LAVINYA PLAST KIMYEVI MADDELER VE PETROL URUNLERI NAKLIYE SANAYI IC VE DIS TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI (LAVINYA PLAST) is a Türkiye-based petrochemical trading company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over USD 5M from multiple companies between January and August 2024, including from PT. ORIENTAL.

LAVINYA PLAST is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

ORIENTAL COMMERCE GARDEN (PT. ORIENTAL) is an Indonesia-based company that has exported and sold over USD 3.4M worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including polyethylene, to LAVINYA PLAST.

ORIENTAL is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

RAMNIKLAL S GOSALIA AND COMPANY (RAMNIKLAL) is an India-based petrochemical company that imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products valued at over USD 22M, including methanol and toluene, from multiple companies between January 2024 and January 2025.

RAMNIKLAL is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

JUPITER DYE CHEM PRIVATE LIMITED (JUPITER DYE CHEM) is an India-based petrochemical trading company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including toluene, valued at over USD 49M from multiple companies between January 2024 and January 2025

JUPITER DYE CHEM is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS LIMITED (GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) is an India-based company that has imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including methanol, valued at over USD 51M from multiple companies, between July 2024 and January 2025.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

PERSISTENT PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED is an India-based company that has imported approximately USD 14 million worth of shipments containing Iranian-origin petrochemicals, such as methanol, from multiple companies, including from BAB AL BARSHA, with shipping dates between October 2024 and December 2024.

PERSISTENT is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

BAB AL BARSHA TRADING L.L.C (BAB AL BARSHA) is a United Arab Emirates-based commodities trading company that has exported shipments containing Iranian-origin petrochemicals to PERSISTENT valued at approximately USD 6.4M, with shipping dates between January 2024 and February 2025.

BAB AL BARSHA is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s sanctions-related actions, and in accordance with E.O. 13846, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all entities and individuals that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government’s ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.

Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be sent to: .... Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State’s Delisting Guidance page.