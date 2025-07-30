Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Honduran Foreign Minister Bu

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Honduran Foreign Minister Javier Bu and Presidential Advisor Hector Zelaya to reaffirm our shared strategic interests. The Deputy and Foreign Minister Bu emphasized the need to continue working jointly on economic, counternarcotics, and migration issues, among others.

