Egypt, Italy Discussed Military Ties, Gaza Crisis
The meeting, also attended by Egyptian Defence Minister, Abdel Mageed Saqr, focused on“ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and Italy, in various fields, particularly military and security.”
The meeting also discussed cooperation in the field of migration. The Italian minister thanked Egypt for its efforts, in stopping illegal migrants from the Egyptian coast to Europe since 2016.
On the Gaza situation, both sides emphasised“the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, immediate action to end the humanitarian suffering of the people in the Strip, and efforts to secure the release of hostages and captives, as well as, the commencement of the reconstruction process.”
Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been mediating to reach an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza.– NNN-MENA
