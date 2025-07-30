Egypt, Italy Discussed Military Ties, Gaza Crisis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 31 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, met yesterday, with Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto in Cairo, and discussed military cooperation and efforts towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting, also attended by Egyptian Defence Minister, Abdel Mageed Saqr, focused on“ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and Italy, in various fields, particularly military and security.”

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the field of migration. The Italian minister thanked Egypt for its efforts, in stopping illegal migrants from the Egyptian coast to Europe since 2016.

On the Gaza situation, both sides emphasised“the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, immediate action to end the humanitarian suffering of the people in the Strip, and efforts to secure the release of hostages and captives, as well as, the commencement of the reconstruction process.”

Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been mediating to reach an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza.– NNN-MENA