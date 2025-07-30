Mission Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings Of $3.1 Million. Annualized Loan Growth Of 18%.
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
06/25 - 03/25
|
|
06/25 - 06/24
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
$ 65,544
|
|
$ 50,339
|
|
$ 46,596
|
|
$ 47,820
|
|
$ 15,205
|
|
$ 17,724
|
|
Interest earning deposits in other banks
|
|
|
136,287
|
|
250,205
|
|
246,872
|
|
129,983
|
|
(113,918)
|
|
6,304
|
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
201,831
|
|
300,544
|
|
293,468
|
|
177,803
|
|
(98,713)
|
|
24,028
|
|
Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days
|
|
490
|
|
490
|
|
490
|
|
490
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
250,199
|
|
241,925
|
|
244,922
|
|
234,130
|
|
8,274
|
|
16,069
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
1,355,615
|
|
1,298,780
|
|
1,290,802
|
|
1,231,905
|
|
56,835
|
|
123,710
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
|
(20,332)
|
|
(19,580)
|
|
(19,423)
|
|
(18,669)
|
|
(752)
|
|
(1,663)
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,335,283
|
|
1,279,200
|
|
1,271,379
|
|
1,213,236
|
|
56,083
|
|
122,047
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
2,855
|
|
2,855
|
|
2,785
|
|
2,997
|
|
-
|
|
(142)
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
22,211
|
|
22,054
|
|
21,899
|
|
21,588
|
|
157
|
|
623
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|
|
16,595
|
|
16,046
|
|
16,364
|
|
15,230
|
|
549
|
|
1,365
|
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|
29,277
|
|
24,119
|
|
24,549
|
|
28,284
|
|
5,158
|
|
993
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,858,741
|
|
$ 1,887,233
|
|
$ 1,875,856
|
|
$ 1,693,758
|
|
$ (28,492)
|
|
$ 164,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
|
$ 635,530
|
|
$ 626,723
|
|
$ 646,129
|
|
$ 619,278
|
|
$ 8,807
|
|
$ 16,252
|
|
|
Interest bearing
|
|
|
|
992,734
|
|
1,025,549
|
|
1,003,196
|
|
865,448
|
|
(32,815)
|
|
127,286
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
1,628,264
|
|
1,652,272
|
|
1,649,325
|
|
1,484,726
|
|
(24,008)
|
|
143,538
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
|
|
11,966
|
|
21,952
|
|
21,934
|
|
21,898
|
|
(9,986)
|
|
(9,932)
|
|
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
19,183
|
|
15,282
|
|
15,111
|
|
13,502
|
|
3,901
|
|
5,681
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,659,413
|
|
1,689,506
|
|
1,686,370
|
|
1,520,126
|
|
(30,093)
|
|
139,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
101,331
|
|
89,829
|
|
89,496
|
|
88,880
|
|
11,502
|
|
12,451
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
116,806
|
|
125,400
|
|
118,248
|
|
102,738
|
|
(8,594)
|
|
14,068
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(18,809)
|
|
(17,502)
|
|
(18,258)
|
|
(17,986)
|
|
(1,307)
|
|
(823)
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
199,328
|
|
197,727
|
|
189,486
|
|
173,632
|
|
1,601
|
|
25,696
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
$ 1,858,741
|
|
$ 1,887,233
|
|
$ 1,875,856
|
|
$ 1,693,758
|
|
$ (28,492)
|
|
$ 164,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans
|
|
|
355
|
|
414
|
|
452
|
|
559
|
|
(59)
|
|
(204)
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
06/25 - 03/25
|
|
06/25 - 06/24
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
06/25 - 06/24
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
$ 20,920
|
|
$ 20,533
|
|
$ 19,790
|
|
$ 387
|
|
$ 1,130
|
|
$ 41,454
|
|
$ 39,108
|
|
$ 2,346
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
2,334
|
|
2,458
|
|
115
|
|
(9)
|
|
4,782
|
|
5,043
|
|
(261)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
2,673
|
|
1,568
|
|
(115)
|
|
990
|
|
5,231
|
|
3,165
|
|
2,066
|
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
25,927
|
|
25,540
|
|
23,816
|
|
387
|
|
2,111
|
|
51,467
|
|
47,316
|
|
4,151
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other deposits
|
|
|
7,020
|
|
6,587
|
|
5,244
|
|
433
|
|
1,776
|
|
13,607
|
|
9,866
|
|
3,741
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
608
|
|
859
|
|
729
|
|
(251)
|
|
(121)
|
|
1,466
|
|
1,404
|
|
62
|
|
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
|
7,628
|
|
7,446
|
|
5,973
|
|
182
|
|
1,655
|
|
15,073
|
|
11,270
|
|
3,803
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
80
|
|
-
|
|
(80)
|
|
-
|
|
315
|
|
(315)
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
202
|
|
268
|
|
268
|
|
(66)
|
|
(66)
|
|
470
|
|
535
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
7,830
|
|
7,714
|
|
6,321
|
|
116
|
|
1,509
|
|
15,543
|
|
12,120
|
|
3,423
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
18,097
|
|
17,826
|
|
17,495
|
|
271
|
|
602
|
|
35,924
|
|
35,196
|
|
728
|
Credit Loss Expense
|
|
|
750
|
|
155
|
|
-
|
|
595
|
|
750
|
|
906
|
|
675
|
|
231
|
Net Interest Income After Provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for Credit Losses
|
|
|
17,347
|
|
17,671
|
|
17,495
|
|
(324)
|
|
(148)
|
|
35,018
|
|
34,521
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges, fees and other income
|
|
1,153
|
|
1,067
|
|
980
|
|
86
|
|
173
|
|
2,221
|
|
1,922
|
|
299
|
|
Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees
|
|
389
|
|
287
|
|
334
|
|
102
|
|
55
|
|
675
|
|
626
|
|
49
|
|
SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans
|
|
305
|
|
240
|
|
266
|
|
65
|
|
39
|
|
544
|
|
641
|
|
(97)
|
|
Loss on sale of securities
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
-
|
|
(20)
|
|
(49)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(49)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
1,798
|
|
1,594
|
|
1,560
|
|
204
|
|
238
|
|
3,391
|
|
3,158
|
|
233
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
|
5,732
|
|
5,935
|
|
5,385
|
|
(203)
|
|
347
|
|
11,666
|
|
10,787
|
|
879
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
1,558
|
|
1,039
|
|
1,336
|
|
519
|
|
222
|
|
2,597
|
|
2,311
|
|
286
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
583
|
|
576
|
|
588
|
|
7
|
|
(5)
|
|
1,159
|
|
1,160
|
|
(1)
|
|
Data processing and communication
|
|
382
|
|
367
|
|
404
|
|
15
|
|
(22)
|
|
748
|
|
801
|
|
(53)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
6,431
|
|
1,310
|
|
1,300
|
|
5,121
|
|
5,131
|
|
7,742
|
|
2,448
|
|
5,294
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
14,686
|
|
9,227
|
|
9,013
|
|
5,459
|
|
5,673
|
|
23,912
|
|
17,507
|
|
6,405
|
Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
4,459
|
|
10,038
|
|
10,042
|
|
(5,579)
|
|
(5,583)
|
|
14,497
|
|
20,172
|
|
(5,675)
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
2,886
|
|
2,757
|
|
(1,563)
|
|
(1,434)
|
|
4,209
|
|
5,540
|
|
(1,331)
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$ 3,136
|
|
$ 7,152
|
|
$ 7,285
|
|
$ (4,016)
|
|
$ (4,149)
|
|
$ 10,288
|
|
$ 14,632
|
|
$ (4,344)
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of total loans to total deposits
|
|
83.26 %
|
|
78.61 %
|
|
78.26 %
|
|
82.97 %
|
|
83.26 %
|
|
82.97 %
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
0.67 %
|
|
1.56 %
|
|
1.64 %
|
|
1.77 %
|
|
1.11 %
|
|
1.78 %
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
6.28 %
|
|
14.99 %
|
|
16.27 %
|
|
17.35 %
|
|
10.54 %
|
|
17.84 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
3.96 %
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
4.51 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
73.82 %
|
|
47.51 %
|
|
42.03 %
|
|
47.30 %
|
|
60.82 %
|
|
45.65 %
|
Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets
|
3.15 %
|
|
2.01 %
|
|
1.74 %
|
|
2.19 %
|
|
2.58 %
|
|
2.13 %
|
Non-interest income as a percent of average assets
|
0.39 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
|
0.34 %
|
|
0.38 %
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
0.38 %
|
Community Bank Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
11.43 %
|
|
11.47 %
|
|
11.07 %
|
|
11.81 %
|
|
11.63 %
|
|
11.33 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*
|
|
2,783,721
|
|
2,776,511
|
|
2,767,351
|
|
2,761,129
|
|
2,780,156
|
|
2,751,469
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*
|
|
2,834,836
|
|
2,824,496
|
|
2,821,693
|
|
2,805,288
|
|
2,831,310
|
|
2,795,220
|
Shares outstanding at period end - basic*
|
|
2,780,875
|
|
2,786,550
|
|
2,768,438
|
|
2,764,978
|
|
2,780,875
|
|
2,764,978
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
|
$ 1.13
|
|
$ 2.58
|
|
$ 2.77
|
|
$ 2.64
|
|
$ 3.70
|
|
$ 5.32
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
$ 1.11
|
|
$ 2.53
|
|
$ 2.72
|
|
$ 2.60
|
|
$ 3.63
|
|
$ 5.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$ 1,858,741
|
|
$ 1,887,233
|
|
$ 1,875,856
|
|
$ 1,693,758
|
|
$ 1,858,741
|
|
$ 1,693,758
|
Loans and leases net of deferred fees
|
|
$ 1,355,615
|
|
$ 1,298,780
|
|
$ 1,290,802
|
|
$ 1,231,905
|
|
$ 1,355,615
|
|
$ 1,231,905
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$ 635,530
|
|
$ 626,723
|
|
$ 646,129
|
|
$ 619,278
|
|
$ 635,530
|
|
$ 619,278
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
$ 1,628,264
|
|
$ 1,652,272
|
|
$ 1,649,325
|
|
$ 1,484,726
|
|
$ 1,628,264
|
|
$ 1,484,726
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits
|
39.03 %
|
|
37.93 %
|
|
39.18 %
|
|
41.71 %
|
|
39.03 %
|
|
41.71 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total assets
|
|
|
$ 1,868,348
|
|
$ 1,864,899
|
|
$ 1,863,633
|
|
$ 1,655,220
|
|
$ 1,866,633
|
|
$ 1,650,498
|
Average total equity
|
|
|
$ 200,310
|
|
$ 193,498
|
|
$ 187,377
|
|
$ 168,845
|
|
$ 196,923
|
|
$ 164,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
|
|
10.72 %
|
|
10.48 %
|
|
10.10 %
|
|
10.25 %
|
|
10.72 %
|
|
10.25 %
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
$ 71.68
|
|
$ 70.96
|
|
$ 68.44
|
|
$ 62.80
|
|
$ 71.68
|
|
$ 62.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 24, 2025.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Income /
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
Income /
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
Income /
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits in other banks
|
|
$ 213,500
|
$ 2,373
|
4.46 %
|
|
$ 232,078
|
$ 2,519
|
4.40 %
|
|
$ 103,635
|
$ 1,386
|
5.38 %
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
246,748
|
2,449
|
3.98 %
|
|
241,737
|
2,334
|
3.92 %
|
|
236,055
|
2,458
|
4.19 %
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
1,313,087
|
20,920
|
6.39 %
|
|
1,298,947
|
20,533
|
6.41 %
|
|
1,223,791
|
19,790
|
6.50 %
|
|
Other earning assets
|
|
|
9,027
|
185
|
8.22 %
|
|
9,026
|
154
|
6.92 %
|
|
9,000
|
182
|
8.13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Earning Assets
|
|
1,782,362
|
25,927
|
5.83 %
|
|
1,781,788
|
25,540
|
5.81 %
|
|
1,572,481
|
23,816
|
6.09 %
|
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|
85,986
|
|
|
|
83,111
|
|
|
|
82,739
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$ 1,868,348
|
|
|
|
$ 1,864,899
|
|
|
|
$ 1,655,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|
$ 910,089
|
$ 6,985
|
3.08 %
|
|
$ 878,043
|
$ 6,541
|
3.02 %
|
|
$ 701,837
|
$ 5,170
|
2.96 %
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
72,975
|
608
|
3.34 %
|
|
92,409
|
859
|
3.77 %
|
|
76,666
|
729
|
3.82 %
|
|
|
1031 Exchange deposits
|
|
34,358
|
35
|
0.41 %
|
|
36,369
|
46
|
0.51 %
|
|
47,730
|
74
|
0.62 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1,017,422
|
7,628
|
3.01 %
|
|
1,006,821
|
7,446
|
3.00 %
|
|
826,233
|
5,973
|
2.91 %
|
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
|
6,651
|
80
|
4.84 %
|
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
|
17,343
|
202
|
4.67 %
|
|
21,941
|
268
|
4.95 %
|
|
21,888
|
268
|
4.92 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1,034,765
|
7,830
|
3.04 %
|
|
1,028,762
|
7,714
|
3.04 %
|
|
854,772
|
6,321
|
2.97 %
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
616,724
|
|
|
|
625,981
|
|
|
|
616,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Funding
|
|
1,651,489
|
7,830
|
1.90 %
|
|
1,654,743
|
7,714
|
1.89 %
|
|
1,471,014
|
6,321
|
1.73 %
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
16,549
|
|
|
|
16,658
|
|
|
|
15,361
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,668,038
|
|
|
|
1,671,401
|
|
|
|
1,486,375
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital
|
|
|
200,310
|
|
|
|
193,498
|
|
|
|
168,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Capital
|
|
$ 1,868,348
|
|
|
|
$ 1,864,899
|
|
|
|
$ 1,655,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Spread
|
|
|
3.93 %
|
|
|
|
3.92 %
|
|
|
|
4.36 %
|
|
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Income /
|
Yield /
|
|
Average
|
Income /
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits in other banks
|
|
$ 222,737
|
$ 4,891
|
4.43 %
|
|
$ 106,394
|
$ 2,828
|
5.34 %
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
244,256
|
4,782
|
3.95 %
|
|
237,366
|
5,043
|
4.27 %
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
1,306,056
|
41,454
|
6.40 %
|
|
1,215,138
|
39,108
|
6.47 %
|
|
Other earning assets
|
|
|
9,027
|
340
|
7.60 %
|
|
8,986
|
337
|
7.54 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Earning Assets
|
|
1,782,076
|
51,467
|
5.82 %
|
|
1,567,884
|
47,316
|
6.07 %
|
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|
84,557
|
|
|
|
82,614
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$ 1,866,633
|
|
|
|
$ 1,650,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|
$ 894,154
|
$ 13,526
|
3.05 %
|
|
$ 693,298
|
$ 9,668
|
2.80 %
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
82,638
|
1,466
|
3.58 %
|
|
74,973
|
1,404
|
3.77 %
|
|
|
1031 Exchange deposits
|
|
35,359
|
81
|
0.46 %
|
|
46,331
|
198
|
0.86 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1,012,151
|
15,073
|
3.00 %
|
|
814,602
|
11,270
|
2.78 %
|
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
|
13,325
|
315
|
4.75 %
|
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
|
19,629
|
470
|
4.83 %
|
|
21,879
|
535
|
4.92 %
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1,031,780
|
15,543
|
3.04 %
|
|
849,806
|
12,120
|
2.87 %
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
621,327
|
|
|
|
619,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Funding
|
|
1,653,107
|
15,543
|
1.90 %
|
|
1,469,039
|
12,120
|
1.66 %
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
16,603
|
|
|
|
16,538
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,669,710
|
|
|
|
1,485,577
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital
|
|
|
196,923
|
|
|
|
164,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Capital
|
|
$ 1,866,633
|
|
|
|
$ 1,650,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
|
|
4.51 %
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Spread
|
|
|
3.93 %
|
|
|
|
4.41 %
|
|
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
LOAN DETAIL
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
06/25 - 03/25
|
|
06/25 - 06/24
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
$ 45,471
|
|
$ 64,330
|
|
$ 59,474
|
|
$ 50,664
|
|
$ (18,859)
|
|
$ (5,193)
|
|
|
Secured by farmland
|
|
|
|
154,032
|
|
138,903
|
|
137,376
|
|
132,898
|
|
15,129
|
|
21,134
|
|
|
Residential 1 to 4 units
|
|
|
|
65,603
|
|
60,385
|
|
61,596
|
|
52,022
|
|
5,218
|
|
13,581
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
|
|
|
67,589
|
|
57,367
|
|
47,050
|
|
34,016
|
|
10,222
|
|
33,573
|
|
|
Owner occupied commercial real estate
|
|
|
504,883
|
|
498,524
|
|
525,745
|
|
516,043
|
|
6,359
|
|
(11,160)
|
|
|
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|
|
242,205
|
|
217,358
|
|
195,339
|
|
193,357
|
|
24,847
|
|
48,848
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
184,405
|
|
172,577
|
|
170,433
|
|
159,636
|
|
11,828
|
|
24,769
|
|
|
Agricultural production
|
|
|
92,609
|
|
91,585
|
|
95,669
|
|
95,702
|
|
1,024
|
|
(3,093)
|
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
328
|
|
684
|
|
120
|
|
1,283
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
Net Deferred Fees-Costs
|
|
|
|
|
(2,793)
|
|
(2,577)
|
|
(2,564)
|
|
(2,553)
|
|
(216)
|
|
(240)
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
|
|
$ 1,355,615
|
#
|
$ 1,298,780
|
|
$ 1,290,802
|
|
$ 1,231,905
|
|
$ 56,835
|
|
$ 123,710
|
MISSION BANCORP
|
Credit Quality
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Asset quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,698
|
|
$ 871
|
|
$ 1,062
|
|
$ 489
|
Restructured loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming restructured loans
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
Performing restructured loans
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,698
|
|
$ 871
|
|
$ 1,062
|
|
$ 489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
|
|
1.50 %
|
|
1.51 %
|
|
1.50 %
|
|
1.52 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
|
1197.41 %
|
|
2247.99 %
|
|
1828.91 %
|
|
3817.79 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
|
|
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.03 %
