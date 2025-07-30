Brandes Investment Partners Launches Global Value Fund In Australia

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandes Investment Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd ("Brandes Asia"), part of the Brandes group of companies that includes Brandes Investment Partners L.P. ("Brandes"), today announced the launch of the Brandes Global Value Fund in Australia. A boutique independent investment management firm committed to value investing, Brandes is proud to launch this new fund which provides Australian institutional and wholesale investors an opportunity to access Brandes' 50+ years of experience navigating various global market conditions while applying its tried and tested value investing approach.

The fund models the investment philosophy of Brandes' Global Equity strategy which has a track record going back to 1977 and will invest in a diverse mix of global equity securities spanning multiple regions and sectors.

"Brandes is well known to institutional investors around the world and in Australia as a consistent value investor. We are very excited to be launching the Brandes Global Value Fund to serve the Australian wealth channel," said Oliver Murray, CEO of Brandes. "Given the current geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility, we think that this is a particularly good time for investors in Australia to consider a manager with a track record of investing in global markets and through many challenging market events."

Managed by the firm's Global Large-Cap Investment Committee, the fund will seek to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers by applying the Brandes investment approach of identifying undervalued companies through its independent research-driven fundamental valuation of those businesses.

"Brandes is delighted to bring an investment strategy with a long term track record to Australia's wealth channel," said Anita Krishnamoorthy, CEO for Brandes Asia. "The past year has been a stark reminder that reversals in markets exist. With the renewed interest in diversifying portfolios and going back to the basics of price disciplined stock picking, we believe this is a sound time to introduce a differentiated investment solution for Australian investors."

About Brandes Investment Partners

Brandes is an independent boutique investment advisory firm, managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide. Since the firm's inception in 1974, Brandes has consistently applied the value investing approach pioneered by Benjamin Graham to security selection and was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach. The independently owned firm manages a variety of active investment strategies and applies its investment philosophy consistently in all market conditions. Headquartered in San Diego, Brandes and its related entities currently have offices in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin, and Singapore.

SOURCE Brandes Investment Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED