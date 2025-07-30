Emirates Post Issues Commemorative Stamp, Marking Supreme Council For Motherhood And Childhood's 20Th Anniversary

United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2025:

Emirates Post, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, issued a commemorative stamp to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Council's foundation, celebrating its profound contributions to UAE society.

The stamp commemorates the Council's journey since its establishment in 2003 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose visionary leadership laid the foundation for the UAE's progress. It also underscores the Council's pivotal role over the past two decades in championing the rights and welfare of mothers and children, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation.

This commemorative issue highlights the Council's unwavering efforts to enhance maternal and child welfare across the UAE, reinforcing its role as the official national body entrusted with addressing issues related to motherhood and childhood. The Council remains a foundational institution within the UAE's social framework, dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of mothers and children.

H.E. Rym Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, emphasised that the Council's accomplishments over its 20-year journey are largely attributed to the steadfast support and vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Her Highness's leadership has significantly advanced the maternal and childhood sector, aligning it with the aspirations of UAE mothers and the hopes of their children.

H.E. Al Falasy noted that Her Highness has been the Council's strongest advocate, closely overseeing its progress and cultivating a nurturing environment that has yielded substantial benefits for mothers and children nationwide. H.E. added: “These efforts have translated into world-class opportunities, services, and capabilities, surpassing the standards of the most advanced nations. As a result, mothers and children have become central to the UAE's sustainable development and active contributors to its promising future.”

H.E. further remarked that the commemorative stamp serves as a tribute to two decades of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to empowering two of the nation's most cherished segments. It also reflects the Council's initiatives that align with the UAE leadership's vision of placing people at the core of national priorities, enhancing well-being, ensuring happiness, and improving quality of life.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “This commemorative stamp reflects the dedication of Emirates Post to preserving the UAE's rich cultural legacy and honouring its outstanding achievements. Postal stamps have long served as faithful chronicles of the nation's evolution, capturing milestones, progress, and values for future generations. This collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood celebrates its vital role in empowering mothers and children, reinforcing the UAE's global reputation as a beacon of social welfare and sustainable development.”

The stamp design features the date July 30, the day the official decree establishing the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood was published in the UAE's Official Gazette in 2003, alongside an image of the Council's newly inaugurated headquarters bearing its official name.

The headquarters' distinctive architecture stands as a symbol of the Council's progress and enduring legacy. It represents the Council's trailblazing initiatives to elevate social welfare for mothers and children, while fostering a culture of innovation and creativity that enables both to thrive and actively shape their communities, driven by a bold vision for a society rooted in well-being and happiness.

