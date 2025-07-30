37 Capital Amends Proposed Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's new release dated July 23, 2025, the Company amends its proposed equity financing and will issue up to 5,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.07 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $350,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three (3) years. If, anytime after six months from the issuance date, in the event that the Company's shares trade on the CSE at $0.35 per share or above for a period of 10 consecutive trading days a, a forced exercise provision will come into effect for the warrants issued in connection with this financing.

In addition, the Company has cancelled its proposed convertible debenture financing of up to $450,000.

Finder's fees may be payable in respect to the proposed equity financing above and certain insiders may participate in the financing. The funds raised from the financing will be used towards general working capital.

All securities that may be issued in connection with the above financing will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period and other applicable restrictions under securities laws.

For more information on the Company, you may contact us at (604) 681-0204

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.







