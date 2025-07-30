37 Capital Amends Proposed Financing
In addition, the Company has cancelled its proposed convertible debenture financing of up to $450,000.
Finder's fees may be payable in respect to the proposed equity financing above and certain insiders may participate in the financing. The funds raised from the financing will be used towards general working capital.
All securities that may be issued in connection with the above financing will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period and other applicable restrictions under securities laws.
For more information on the Company, you may contact us at (604) 681-0204, or visit the Company's website at , or the CSE's website by using the following direct link:
On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,
"Jake H. Kalpakian"
____________________
Jake H. Kalpakian,
President and CEO
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

