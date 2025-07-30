Japan To Provide Ukraine With Technological Solutions For Remote Construction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Japanese remote-controlled construction technology allows operators to connect to heavy construction equipment via a network and control its actions from anywhere in the world,” the report states.

As noted by the ministry, such innovations can help Ukraine reintegrate veterans into civilian life, provide decent jobs for people with disabilities, offer flexible employment opportunities for women on maternity leave, etc.

Additionally, the Ukrainian side expressed interest in bilateral cooperation to supply an electronic simulator for Training Center for Training, Retraining, and Advanced Training of Personnel State Enterprise, where students operating heavy construction equipment will be able to undergo special training.

As soon as this autumn, the Japanese side expects to deliver simulation equipment to Ukraine and set up the first temporary control center to demonstrate modern remote-controlled construction technologies in practice.

A reminder that the Japan-Ukraine Platform on Infrastructure Technologies for Reconstruction and Revitalization (JUPITeR) was launched in January 2025, aiming to involve Japanese technology and expertise in Ukraine's recovery efforts. The initiative provides for cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure, housing construction, logistics, and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry