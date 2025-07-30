Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada To Recognize Palestine State In Sept. -- PM


2025-07-30 08:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that his country "has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security."
"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations," Carney announced at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.
"We intend to do so because the Palestinian Authority has committed to lead much needed reform," he explained.
Carney noted that the Palestinian Authority's President Mahmoud Abbas assured him that his administration would hold long-delayed elections in 2026.
President Abbas has also "committed to not militarizing the state of Palestine," he added.
Yesterday, Carney spoke to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about Gaza.
During their call, the two leaders discussed "the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as well as the United Kingdom's statement on the recognition of a Palestinian state," according to a statement from Carney's office. (end)
