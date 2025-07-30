Telnyx Expands Conversational AI Stack With New Audio, TTS, And Integration Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These latest updates make it easier for teams to deliver high-quality, production-ready voice experiences at scale.

AUSTIN, TX, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a global leader in communications infrastructure, today announced a wave of platform updates that enhance the core capabilities of its conversational AI stack. The release includes Azure Neural HD text-to-speech, built-in noise suppression, MCP server integration, embeddable AI Agent widgets, and robust tools for versioning and testing. These features give developers more power and flexibility to build high-quality Voice AI Agents at scale while simplifying deployment and improving audio quality across every interaction.

One of the most notable updates is the addition of Microsoft Azure Neural HD voices to Telnyx's text-to-speech (TTS) lineup. These ultra-realistic voices offer expressive, human-like delivery and are trained on millions of multilingual utterances. Developers can now toggle between Telnyx-native and Azure Neural HD voices with a single parameter. With transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing and full support for bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) routing, this update provides premium voice quality and total flexibility across voice experiences.

Additionally, Telnyx has refreshed its own text-to-speech portfolio with crisper NaturalHD voices that add richer emotion, handle disfluencies such as“um” and“uh,” and even deliver light laughter. Developers can toggle among voice options via the AI Assistant Builder or with a single parameter in the Voice API or TeXML, keeping existing carrier routes and pay-as-you-go pricing so they can align audio quality with call intent and budget without changing their infrastructure.

In parallel, Telnyx has enhanced the audio experience of its Voice AI Agents by introducing built-in noise suppression. This feature is designed to make conversations feel smoother and more lifelike, especially in real-world environments like mobile networks or shared spaces. Noise suppression filters out background sounds to ensure clarity, delivering a more engaging and professional voice experience right out of the box.

Telnyx has expanded its transcription capabilities with support for Deepgram's Nova 2 and Nova 3 speech-to-text models, bringing low-latency, production-grade transcription to Voice AI Agents. With advanced accuracy in noisy environments and built-in support for over 30 multilingual voices and dialects, Deepgram enables teams to deliver faster, more natural conversations across global use cases.

Voice AI Agents now support direct integration with official Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. This significantly simplifies the process of connecting to public APIs that support the MCP standard. By removing the need for middleware or manual tooling, developers can set up integrations faster, reduce complexity, and unlock a broader range of use cases powered by third-party data and services.

On the front-end, businesses can now deploy Voice AI Agents as a widget directly on their websites with a single snippet of code. The new widget functionality enables fully interactive voice agents to go live in minutes without needing additional development lift. This makes it easier than ever to add AI-powered voice support, lead capture, and automation to customer-facing experiences.

Finally, Telnyx has rolled out versioning and testing tools for Voice AI Agents to help teams iterate with greater control. Developers can now create and manage multiple versions of an agent, test updates without impacting production, and safely deploy changes using A/B testing or canary releases. This update simplifies prompt engineering and provides a reliable workflow for improving agent behavior while minimizing risk, especially for high-volume or regulated deployments.

With these updates, Telnyx continues to invest in a full-stack platform purpose-built for real-time conversational AI. Whether improving audio quality, simplifying integrations, enabling rapid testing, or accelerating deployment, every feature is designed to help teams launch faster and scale with confidence. These releases mark another step towards a more flexible, production-ready infrastructure for building intelligent voice experiences at scale.

Experience the benefit of these features in your Voice AI Agents today at telnyx.com .

About Telnyx: Telnyx delivers global, carrier-grade communications infrastructure combined with advanced conversational AI, providing businesses with reliable, scalable, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Organizations worldwide choose Telnyx for its robust infrastructure, intuitive tools, and unmatched support.

CONTACT: Maeve Sekulovski