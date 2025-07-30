Importivity Facilitates Record-Breaking Growth In Clients Buying In Bulk From China, Countering Media Narrative Of U.S.-China Trade Decline

Austin, TX - July 30, 2025 - In direct contrast to prevalent media reports claiming U.S.-China trade relations are deteriorating, Importivity, a leading global sourcing and logistics consulting firm based in Austin, Texas, today announced a remarkable 422% year-over-year increase in bulk imports from China for their U.S. clients during the second quarter of 2025.

While mainstream headlines frequently discuss the negative impact of tariffs and trade uncertainties, Importivity's clients have strategically leveraged current conditions to substantially grow their inventory positions. "We've seen a substantial uptick in businesses proactively buying in bulk from China," explains Jordan Lewis, Chief Operating Officer at Importivity. "While some of this growth naturally correlates with our clients' own expansion and market success, much of it reflects a savvy, strategic effort to capitalize on the current tariff pause. Companies recognize this moment as a golden window of opportunity to secure inventory at reasonable duty rates and buy themselves critical time to diversify their sourcing strategies.







Importivity's CEO and COO at the 2025 Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China.

"Lewis highlights how the first quarter of 2025 presented significant challenges, stating: "Q1 hit our clients hard. Businesses were understandably nervous, prompting frantic calls about supply chain strategies and tariff impacts. Fortunately, at Importivity, we anticipated these scenarios as early as November of last year and developed detailed, customized contingency plans for each client. We even made strategic investments in partner facilities in Vietnam to offer trusted alternatives and diversify our clients' supply chain networks."

The firm's comprehensive strategy notably paid off for numerous clients. For example, Importivity recently assisted a client who had over $2 million worth of taxable goods stuck in transit at Long Beach port. Leveraging expert compliance knowledge, Importivity swiftly identified and filed under relevant legal exemptions, including HTSUS Chapter 98 (U.S. Goods Returned) and Section 321 de minimis entries, resulting in substantial cost savings and rapid cargo clearance, a major relief to the client's supply chain operations.

Deedee Patterson, founder of Whiskey Towers, an innovative liquor dispenser brand and Importivity client, directly challenges popular negative narratives regarding tariffs: "Our business has experienced no significant negative impact from tariffs. Yes, we've noticed some incremental increases in product costs, but our margins remain strong due to dramatically increased sales volumes. Frankly, the strength of consumer demand more than offsets these incremental tariff-related costs. To us, this signals a very healthy, robust economy, not a struggling one."

Lewis describes the second quarter of 2025 as transformational: "Closing Q2 feels akin to stepping off a roller coaster. After a challenging Q1, we saw unprecedented record imports from China. The tariff pause has given our clients a critical advantage, enabling them to stockpile inventory effectively and granting them the breathing room necessary to formulate robust long-term sourcing strategies." Expressing cautious optimism about future U.S.-China trade relations, Lewis notes: "I'm genuinely optimistic that the United States and China will ultimately reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Still, at Importivity, we never rely solely on optimism-we encourage our clients to act strategically. Smart businesses are making bold moves today, proactively securing inventory and diversifying their sourcing to stay ahead of any future trade disruptions."

