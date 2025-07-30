Colorado-Based Review Zaps Champions Businesses Everywhere With Google Review-Boosting Products
Meet Review Zaps , the Colorado-based small business that is championing companies everywhere with products that help boost Google reviews. This lineup of products, which includes items such as the Zappy Google Review Stand , helps businesses get reviews from customers in just seconds.
Google reviews are vital for businesses of all sizes because they often dictate consumer purchasing. Statistics show that 88% of customers read Google reviews before making a purchasing decision. Positive Google reviews lend to credibility and trust, and having negative or nonexistent reviews can deter potential customers from a business. For small and medium sized businesses, having positive Google reviews is critical. At Review Zaps, the goal is to help bring in positive Google reviews faster.
The Review Zaps' product lineup includes NFC Google review stands and cards that help businesses collect more 5-star reviews effortlessly. The NFC Google Review Card and Zappy Google Review Stand from Review Zaps are customized to the business and can simply be tapped by a customer. From there, they can leave a Google review in just seconds. This is an efficient way for businesses to gain the reviews they need in real-time, and so far, Review Zaps has helped businesses gain more than 500,000 reviews on Google.
Moreover, Review Zaps products are offered with no subscriptions or fees. Once a stand or set of cards is purchased, they can be used an unlimited amount of times. Each review gained from a Review Zaps card or stand produces a substantial ROI, and over time, this ROI continues to snowball.“Review Zaps products, including the best selling Zappy Google Review Stand, are made to boost your Google reviews, outrank the local competition, and drive more sales,” said the team at Review Zaps.
As a small business, the team at Review Zaps understands the challenges of competing in today's digital landscape. For local businesses, these challenges are multiplied. That's why Review Zaps is committed to providing sustainable, efficient, and effective products that link face-to-face customers with the digital side of marketing. All Review Zaps products are proudly made in the United States and are backed by fast shipping, full tracking, and 180 day returns.
Simple yet powerful, Review Zaps cards and stands are a must-have for any business that wants to stand out in local searches. Right now, businesses can visit the Review Zaps website to purchase NFC Google review cards and stands as single or multi-packs. Learn more now by visting .
ABOUT REVIEW ZAPS
Review Zaps offers marketing products that boost Google reviews to help users outrank local competitors and drive more sales. Follow on social media:
Facebook: @reviewzaps
Instagram: @reviewzaps
