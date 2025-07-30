George Carralejo Launches Call To Action For Youth Sports Mentorship Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)



George CarralejoAward-winning executive and coach urges communities to invest time, not just money, in shaping the next generation through athletics and mentorship

Yorba Linda, CA - July 30, 2025 - With over two decades of experience developing elite performance in both healthcare and athletics, George Carralejo is now rallying others around a powerful, personal cause: reinvesting in youth mentorship through sports. A seasoned business leader and decorated coach, Carralejo is encouraging former athletes, business professionals, and community members alike to recognize their ability-and responsibility-to guide the next generation.

“Mentorship doesn't require a title,” says Carralejo.“It just requires time, belief, and consistency. Young people need adults who show up.”

A lifelong athlete turned business executive, Carralejo has spent 17 years coaching young players, from high school teams to collegiate programs. His coaching career includes a 2013 CIF Championship, two Final Four appearances, and a 2023 California State Championship. But for him, the real wins happen off the field.“You remember the conversations after practice more than the scoreboard,” he notes.“What kids take with them into adulthood isn't the trophy-it's the standard you set, the belief you instill, the resilience you help build.”

Carralejo, now Director of Sales for a national healthcare organization, sees clear parallels between team sports and career readiness.“When I'm building a sales team, I'm looking for the same qualities I looked for in athletes: grit, coachability, competitiveness. Those don't develop by accident-they're shaped by mentors.”

According to Mentoring, students who have a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college and 78% more likely to volunteer regularly. Yet one in three young people in the U.S. grows up without a mentor. In youth sports specifically, the National Alliance for Youth Sports reports that over 70% of kids drop out by age 13, often due to pressure, lack of connection, or access issues.

Carralejo believes the solution lies in rethinking the role of adult involvement.“We need more leaders showing up-not just cheering from the sidelines, but actively investing in kids' development,” he says.“That doesn't mean you need to know how to run a practice. It means you know how to ask, 'How was your day?' and actually listen.”

He points to his own journey as proof of what's possible. From competing for Cal State Fullerton Baseball to becoming a multi-award-winning healthcare leader, his trajectory was shaped by coaches, teammates, and mentors who held him accountable and believed in his potential. Now, he's paying it forward-not just through coaching, but by speaking to youth groups, mentoring up-and-coming professionals, and staying deeply engaged in his own children's lives.

“I've built strategies for business growth, led teams to championships, but the most impactful thing I do is ask a kid, 'What do you want to become?' and help them believe they can get there,” Carralejo says.

A CALL TO ACTION: SHOW UP FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

George Carralejo is not launching a foundation or fundraising campaign. Instead, he's challenging others to give something more valuable: themselves.

Here's what you can do:



Volunteer with local youth sports or school teams – not just to coach, but to mentor.

Offer career-day talks or skills clinics – give young people a look at what success looks like beyond the field. Be consistent – commit to showing up, even if just once a week, to build trust and presence.

“Everyone remembers someone who changed their life just by believing in them,” Carralejo says.“Be that person for someone else.”

