Consultus Digital Emerges As Toronto's Leading Growth Agency: From Startup Vision To Digital Marketing Powerhouse

Toronto's bustling digital marketing landscape is notoriously competitive, yet a local agency, born from a desire to mend a "broken" model, has been steadily carving out a name for itself. This is the story of Consultus Digital, a firm that has grown from a condo startup into a key player, demonstrating that a focus on genuine partnership and integrated strategy can be a powerful catalyst for success.

In 2017, while working at a Toronto-based digital marketing agency, Jake Matzanke and Grace Natarelli observed a recurring issue. Businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, were being underserved by the traditional agency model. Strategies often felt like a shot in the dark, and the relationship was more transactional than collaborative. It was a sentiment that would ultimately lead to the founding of Consultus Digital in 2020.

"We saw a fundamental flaw in the way things were being done," says Jake Matzanke, Co-founder and Head of Growth at Consultus Digital. "Businesses were treated as one-off transactions, not long-term partners. Marketing strategies were all style and no substance, leaving SMEs with campaigns that fell flat."

Identifying the Market Gap: Siloed Tactics and a Global Disconnect

The duo pinpointed a critical disconnect not just in strategy, but in the very structure of the agency model itself. The problem was twofold, creating a perfect storm of inefficiency for Canadian businesses.

First, they observed that most companies engaged with agencies for siloed, a la carte services. A business might hire one firm for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), another for Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, and perhaps a freelancer for social media. This created a fragmented approach where individual tactics were not woven into a cohesive, comprehensive plan.

"We saw companies spending their marketing budgets on a collection of disconnected activities," explains Grace Natarelli, Co-founder and Head of Client Success. "There was no central system connecting these efforts to the overarching business goals. An agency would deliver on its narrow task, but the client was left with puzzle pieces instead of a complete picture of growth."

The second, more subtle issue was the industry's increasing reliance on cheap, outsourced labour from around the globe. While this practice boosts an agency's profit margins, Matzanke and Natarelli argued it created a significant market disconnect.

Finally, they saw a widespread neglect of technology as a tool for scale. Most agencies focused purely on creative and media buying, ignoring the client's underlying technology stack. This oversight meant that even a successful marketing campaign could be crippled by inefficient internal systems, placing a hard ceiling on a client's ability to grow.

“An agency could drive a thousand new leads, but it was pointless if the client's CRM and sales processes were stuck in the Stone Age. There was no focus on technology as a fundamental pillar of growth," states Jake Matzanke. "Helping a business scale requires more than just marketing; it demands a modern tech infrastructure. Fast forward to today, and that initial insight is central to our model. We are continually evolving our technology offering, implementing AI-infused workflows and sophisticated automation to ensure our clients are built for future growth, not just immediate leads."

This realization became the cornerstone of their new venture. The market needed a partner that could address all three gaps: to provide a truly integrated plan, executed by a team with an intrinsic understanding of Canadian business, and built upon a foundation of scalable technology.

The Digital Growth Plan: An Integrated Approach

With a clear vision, Matzanke and Natarelli launched Consultus Digital with a mission to create a "growth engine" for their clients. The result was their signature offering: the Digital Growth Plan. This plan was designed to be a holistic solution, combining performance marketing, sales enablement, and growth strategy under one roof.

Instead of just taking orders to run ads or create a landing page, the Digital Growth Plan takes a deep dive into a client's business. The team at Consultus Digital analyzes everything from the foundation of online presence to sales technology and processes, identifying areas for improvement and developing a data-driven growth roadmap. This approach ensures that marketing and sales are not working in silos but are seamlessly integrated.

Their forward-thinking model caught the attention of the federal government, and in 2022, Consultus Digital was selected as a partner for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). Through this initiative, they have helped nearly 100 Canadian SMEs develop tailored Digital Growth Plans, enabling them to access funding and modernize their sales and marketing operations.

Lessons for Entrepreneurs: Building a Modern Consultancy

The journey of Consultus Digital offers valuable lessons for entrepreneurs looking to build their own consultancy brands in a competitive market.

1. Find the Flaw in the Existing Model: Success often comes from identifying and solving a problem that others have overlooked. For Consultus Digital, it was the transactional nature of the agency world and the disconnect between marketing and sales. By building their business around a solution to this problem, they were able to offer a unique value proposition.

2. Be a Partner, Not Just a Provider: The most successful consultancies are those that embed themselves in their clients' success. This means going beyond the surface-level deliverables and taking the time to understand the client's business on a deeper level. By positioning themselves as strategic partners, Consultus Digital has been able to build long-term relationships and drive meaningful results.

3. Embrace a Holistic Approach: In today's complex business environment, a siloed approach is no longer effective. Entrepreneurs should look for ways to integrate different aspects of their expertise to provide a more comprehensive solution. The integration of marketing and sales has been a key differentiator for Consultus Digital.

4. Let a Strong Vision Guide You: The initial vision of Matzanke and Natarelli, to create a better, more effective agency model, has been the driving force behind their growth. A clear and compelling vision will not only guide your business strategy but also attract the right talent and clients.

From a bartop table in a Toronto condo to an industry leader, the story of Consultus Digital is a testament to the power of a clear vision and a commitment to solving a real-world problem. Their journey provides a compelling blueprint for other entrepreneurs hoping to make their mark in the ever-evolving world of digital business.

