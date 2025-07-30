Royal Glow Beauty & Esthetics To Host Ribbon Cutting August 5 In Boardman Following Surge In 5-Star Reviews And Grand Suite Opening

BOARDMAN, OH - Royal Glow Beauty & Esthetics, a luxury-but-approachable facial spa in Boardman, Ohio, will host its official ribbon cutting and community open house on Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30 PM , in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

Located at 7087 West Blvd, Suite 7 , the spa officially opened its new 5-room suite in June 2025 and has already reached 30 five-star Google reviews , quickly establishing itself as one of the top-rated new skincare providers in the area. Clients praise Royal Glow for its relaxing environment, personalized care, and visible skin improvements - all delivered by licensed advanced esthetician and owner Kim Foerster .

That same morning, WFMJ Channel 21 will visit Royal Glow on-site for several live segments during their morning news broadcast , highlighting the spa's journey and services for local viewers.

“This has been such a rewarding experience,” said Foerster.“My goal was to create a calm, welcoming space where women can truly relax and feel beautiful in their own skin. Seeing so many happy clients already - and reading the reviews they've left - means the world.”







From Banking to Beauty: A Story of Reinvention

Before launching Royal Glow, Kim Foerster worked in banking for over 20 years. But after years in a corporate setting, she decided to follow her passion and retrain as an esthetician - with a vision of creating a spa experience rooted in warmth, luxury, and trust.

She began offering services out of small rental rooms around Boardman, gradually building a loyal client base. In June 2025 , she opened Royal Glow's new 5-room suite - a space she designed from the ground up to feel personal, serene, and results-focused.

“So many of my clients are women who take care of everyone else but rarely prioritize themselves,” Foerster shared.“I wanted to build something that feels like a sanctuary - where self-care is guilt-free, meaningful, and actually makes a difference.”







Services Offered at Royal Glow Beauty & Esthetics

Royal Glow offers a full range of professional skincare and self-care services, including:



Customized facials tailored to each client's skin needs and goals

Anti-aging treatments, including the high-tech ReZenerate NanoFacial

Dermaplaning for instant glow and exfoliation

Acne and brightening facials, including teen-focused treatments

LED light therapy, high frequency, and advanced serums

Relaxation and hot stone massage therapy

Waxing services for brows, face, underarms, legs, back, and more

Lash lifts and tints, henna brows, and brow shaping

Professional spray tanning

Full-face makeup and bridal services (in-studio or on-site) A dedicated spray tanning room offering full-body, natural-looking tans - a client favorite for events, vacations, and year-round glow







Popular treatments include the Floral Awaking Facial (with hibiscus and rose), the Anti-aging facials with dermaplaning , and the deeply exfoliating Chocoglow Superfood Facial .

Clients consistently describe the experience as calming, professional, and transformative, praising both the results and Kim's down-to-earth, attentive approach.

Open House & Ribbon Cutting Event Details

The August 5 ribbon cutting and open house is open to the public and will feature:



Official ribbon cutting at 4:30 PM

Open house immediately following until 8:00 PM

Prize drawings and giveaways

Exclusive one-day-only discounts on select services A chance to meet Kim and tour the newly designed spa suite

Chamber members, local residents, and beauty enthusiasts from across the Mahoning Valley are encouraged to stop by. Whether arriving for the ceremony or later in the evening, the event offers a relaxed opportunity to explore the spa and connect with the team.

A Local Gem with Growing Momentum

Since moving into her new suite in June, Royal Glow has earned a loyal following among women in Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Youngstown, and surrounding towns. Many clients book monthly facials as part of their self-care routine, while others seek targeted treatments before weddings, vacations, or high-stress seasons.

“I never expected this kind of response so quickly,” said Foerster.“Every review, every referral, every happy smile when someone sees their skin in the mirror - that's why I do this.”

The spa emphasizes a philosophy of “approachable luxury” - offering results-driven skincare in a calming, personalized setting that doesn't feel clinical or intimidating. Each facial includes consultation, analysis, treatment customization, and product recommendations tailored to skin goals and concerns.

With strong word-of-mouth and a perfect 5-star rating on Google, Royal Glow is quickly becoming a trusted skincare destination for women seeking real results and a moment of calm.

Event Info and Contact:

Royal Glow Beauty & Esthetics

7087 West Blvd, Suite 7

Boardman, OH 44512

Ribbon Cutting & Open House: Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30 PM (Open house until 8:00 PM)

Email: ...

For media inquiries, interviews, or press photos, contact:

Kim Foerster

...