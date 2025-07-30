SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Vestis

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Vestis between May 2, 2024 and May 6, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vestis Corporation (“Vestis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: VSTS) and reminds investors of the August 8, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis' ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers.

On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to“lost business in excess of new business,” but primarily on“lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers.” The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the“increasingly uncertain macro environment.”

Following this news, the price of Vestis' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, Vestis' stock price fell to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

