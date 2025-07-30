Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYLA Talent CEO Courtney A. Stewart Brings Real-World Entertainment Strategies To New Book From Idea To Empire


2025-07-30 07:16:30
(MENAFN- GetNews) LOS ANGELES, CA - July 30, 2025 - Courtney A. Stewart, CEO of NYLA Talent and renowned global talent connector, brings her hard-earned entertainment industry wisdom in the newly released entrepreneurial guide, From Idea to Empire: Turning Passion Into Profit, led by Shark Tank original investor Kevin Harrington.



In her featured chapter,“The Business Behind the Business: Making It in the Entertainment Industry,” Stewart delivers a no-nonsense look at building a successful, purpose-driven career in one of the most competitive fields on the planet. She shares real-world strategies rooted in her hands-on experience-offering artists and aspiring entrepreneurs practical tools for navigating auditions, building a standout brand, and cultivating opportunity in an unpredictable industry.

“Operate out of hope for what can come from it as opposed to the fear of taking risks,” Stewart explains, a core belief that underpins her approach to creative business building.

Through NYLA Talent's global reach and deep industry ties-from casting directors and agents to top producers and coaches-Stewart has mentored thousands of emerging talents. Her chapter extends that guidance to a broader audience, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to thrive in entertainment.

Released June 16, 2025, From Idea to Empire unites 15 bold voices in business alongside Kevin Harrington. With insights on team-building, strategic scaling, and marketing with heart, the book is being hailed as an essential playbook for entrepreneurs ready to transform passion into profit.

For actors, artists, and entrepreneurs in the making, Stewart's insights deliver a powerful call to lead with purpose and persistence. For more information on NYLA Talent, visit .



About NYLA Talent

NYLA Talent is the top talent agency for aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers who want to enter the exciting world of Hollywood. Founded by entertainment veteran Courtney A. Stewart, the company offers more than just auditions. It also provides a holistic approach to preparing talents beyond acting, modeling, singing, and dancing. Its wide network of talented actors, scouts, managers, and directors comes together to build well-honed future talents of tomorrow.

