NYLA Talent CEO Courtney A. Stewart Brings Real-World Entertainment Strategies To New Book From Idea To Empire

In her featured chapter,“The Business Behind the Business: Making It in the Entertainment Industry,” Stewart delivers a no-nonsense look at building a successful, purpose-driven career in one of the most competitive fields on the planet. She shares real-world strategies rooted in her hands-on experience-offering artists and aspiring entrepreneurs practical tools for navigating auditions, building a standout brand, and cultivating opportunity in an unpredictable industry.

“Operate out of hope for what can come from it as opposed to the fear of taking risks,” Stewart explains, a core belief that underpins her approach to creative business building.

Through NYLA Talent's global reach and deep industry ties-from casting directors and agents to top producers and coaches-Stewart has mentored thousands of emerging talents. Her chapter extends that guidance to a broader audience, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to thrive in entertainment.

Released June 16, 2025, From Idea to Empire unites 15 bold voices in business alongside Kevin Harrington. With insights on team-building, strategic scaling, and marketing with heart, the book is being hailed as an essential playbook for entrepreneurs ready to transform passion into profit.

For actors, artists, and entrepreneurs in the making, Stewart's insights deliver a powerful call to lead with purpose and persistence.







