MML Academy Launches To Empower Filipinos Through Mindset, Financial Education, And Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - GetNews)MML Academy, a digital education movement founded by Filipina-Canadian entrepreneur, author, and mindset coach Rosalee“Salee” Maquinay, officially launches with a bold mission: to empower Filipinos worldwide to break free from survival mode and reclaim their time, money, and purpose.

Designed around the core pillars of Mindset, Money, and Life, MML Academy is more than just a learning platform - it is a growing community and movement. Through a mix of online courses, coaching, tools, and mentorship programs, MML Academy helps individuals reprogram their beliefs, gain financial clarity, and build income aligned with their values.

With over 1.8 million Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) deployed annually and reports showing that more than half of Filipino families still struggle financially, the need for culturally relevant, values-based education has never been greater. MML Academy was created to meet that need - especially for OFWs, breadwinners, and parents who want to thrive, not just survive.

Rosalee is also the founder of The Mortgage Pinay, a separate and well-established brand where she helps Filipinos in Canada navigate the path to homeownership as a licensed mortgage professional. The Mortgage Pinay and MML Academy operate independently under Rosalee's leadership, each serving a unique audience but grounded in the same mission: to help Filipinos build empowered, purpose-driven lives.

“I created MML Academy for every tired Filipino and dreamer who wants more from life but feels stuck,” Rosalee shares.“The day I walked away from my crying baby to return to a 12-hour hospital shift changed everything. I knew I had to design a different future - not just for me and my family, but for others like me.”

Rosalee's journey began when she migrated from the Philippines to Canada to work as a nurse - driven by a desire to create a better life and support her family back home. Years later, while on maternity leave, a single moment with her newborn daughter triggered a personal breakthrough. From that moment, her story began to shift - and her mission was born.

From building businesses in her closet while raising a family, to becoming a content creator, author, licensed mortgage professional, and certified abundance mindset coach, Rosalee has transformed her story into a source of strength for thousands.

MML Academy reflects that transformation - a space where Filipinos can rebuild their beliefs, learn real-life strategies, and join a supportive community committed to growth, clarity, and freedom.

Rosalee is currently pursuing certification as a KidPreneur Educator, expanding her mission to include the next generation of Filipino youth.

About Rosalee“Salee” Maquinay

Rosalee is a Filipina-Canadian nurse-turned-entrepreneur, licensed mortgage professional, certified mindset coach, author, and content creator. She is the founder of The Mortgage Pinay and MML Academy - two distinct brands that reflect her mission to help Filipinos break free from burnout, reset their mindset, and live in overflow.

About MML Academy

MML Academy is a Canada-based digital education platform founded by Rosalee“Salee” Maquinay. Built on the core pillars of Mindset, Money, and Life, its mission is to empower Filipinos globally through mindset training, financial education, and entrepreneurial mentorship - helping users reset their Mindset, Money, and Life.





