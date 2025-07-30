Velvaere Homes Achieve WELL Residence Certification

Wellness sanctuary in one of the WELL-certified residences at Velvaere, featuring a yoga and meditation space designed by Think Architecture.

Exterior of one of the WELL-certified residences at Velvaere, located in Park City's Deer Valley Resort and designed by Think Architecture.

WELL for Residential pilot participant graphic representing Think Architecture's leadership in wellness-focused design.

The WELL achievement recognizes Think Architecture's commitment to resident well-being through healthier and more resilient homes

- Johnny Shirley, PrincipalSANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Think Architecture announced today that two homes in Magleby Development's Velvaere wellness community, designed by the firm, have earned the WELL Residence seal. Located in Park City, Utah's iconic Deer Valley Resort, the homes were certified by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings, organizations, and communities.As a pilot participant in the WELL for residential program, Think Architecture contributed expert insight during the development of the certification framework. Their participation helped shape how WELL strategies are applied to single-family residences and reflects the firm's leadership in health-focused design.Companies earn the WELL Residence seal for individual residences upon completion of third-party review and verification of selected strategies. Evidence-based strategies in the WELL for residential program provide flexibility for projects to prioritize their own health goals. Out of more than 200 points available, a project needs to verify it meets at least 40 of those points to achieve a WELL Residence certification. The Velvaere homes each earned 114 points-well above the 40-point minimum and the highest score among pilot participants.Highlights of Think Architecture's strategies for its Velvaere WELL Residences include:.MERV-13 air filters, UV light treatment of cooling coils, and a sealed building envelope to reduce pollutants and support cleaner indoor air.Circadian lighting design aligned with natural light cycles to promote healthier sleep.Low-emission materials and finishes to reduce chemical exposure.Clean, filtered drinking water available at all faucets.Personal Health and Wellness Sanctuary in each home, including a cold plunge, infrared sauna, and space for spa treatments or personal fitness.Outdoor living areas and expansive views to enhance mental well-being and connection to nature.Access to community-wide amenities such as skiing, hiking, mountain biking, and swimming.Wellness Center amenities including cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, Aescape massage, experience showers, gym, meditation garden, and yoga to support an active lifestyle and recoveryThe WELL Residence achievement confirms Think Architecture has implemented health-focused strategies for the project and fulfilled requirements under IWBI's WELL for residential program-an evidence-based, third-party verified framework developed to transform the way homes are designed, built, and maintained to support human health and well-being. Notably, WELL residential certification continues for the life of the building, supported by performance verification systems such as continuous air quality monitoring to ensure standards are upheld over time.“At Think Architecture, we believe homes should do more than shelter-they should support well-being at every level,” remarks Principal Johnny Shirley.“Achieving WELL Residence certification at Velvaere reflects our commitment to designing places that actively promote health, comfort, and resilience. We're proud to be part of a movement that raises the standard for what people can expect from their homes.”Think Architecture joins a global community of leading brands that use the WELL for residential framework to create homes that positively impact occupant health. Informed by the science-backed principles of the WELL Building Standard and its 10 concepts-Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind, and Community-the WELL for residential program includes over 100 strategies that promote occupant health and well-being.Leading organizations around the world are embracing the WELL for residential framework in their communities. Since the launch of the WELL for residential pilot, organizations from a diverse range of countries-including the United States, Canada, the UK, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and the Netherlands-have enrolled projects to pursue certification.The development of the WELL for residential program drew upon two years of industry input, market insight, and expert recommendations from IWBI's WELL for residential Advisory, a working group of over 100 globally renowned subject matter experts including builders, architects, engineers, public health professionals, scientists, academics, and real estate leaders.The WELL for residential program seeks to transform the global residential market and ensure that everyone-regardless of background-has access to a home that enhances health and enables healthier choices.The WELL ecosystem includes WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, a library of health-focused strategies, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Equity Rating, WELL for residential, and the WELL Community Standard. WELL's holistic, evidence-based approach has become a roadmap for organizations to support human and social capital performance and elevate their ESG strategies. To date, nearly 30% of Global and Fortune 500 companies across more than 130 countries have adopted WELL strategies in over 74,000 commercial and residential locations totaling 5.5 billion square feet of space.About Think ArchitectureThink Architecture is a full-service design firm with over 40 years of experience and more than 200 clients served. Our collaborative team of professionals specializes in architectural design, commercial and residential architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, land use planning, and construction management. From concept through completion, we are committed to creating meaningful, resilient spaces that elevate the built environment.

Beth Fillerup

MARKETLINK

+1 805-748-2135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.