Air Raid Alert Issued In Kyiv Region And Several Other Regions

2025-07-30 07:13:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegra :“A group of enemy UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region is heading toward the Kyiv Region.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 30, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 51 Russian drones out of 78 launched.

