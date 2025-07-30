Three More Ukrainian Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Territories And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram .

"Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, refused to attend Russian schools despite constant pressure and threats from the occupying authorities. Instead, they bravely continued studying in secret through Ukrainian online classes, risking their safety every day," Yermak wrote.

He noted that the teens are now in the territory controlled by Ukraine and can plan and build their future without fear.

Yermak also reported the return of an eight-year-old girl who had spent several years in Russia.

"After a long separation, she is finally reunited with her family," he added.

Yermak expressed his gratitude to the Helping to Leave team for their assistance in rescuing the children.

Photo: t.me/ermaka2022