Provectus Biofuels Announces Significant Step Towards Biofuel Facility As It Signs Letter Of Intent With The Town Of Vegreville To Advance Renewable Jet Fuel Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vegreville, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) -(the "" or "") today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent with the Town of Vegreville to develop a biofuel facility that will convert the abundant wheat straw feedstock available in the area into Renewable Jet Fuel ("").

Through this collaboration, Provectus aims to repurpose wheat straw into high-value low-carbon jet fuel providing:



A new revenue stream for farmers - turning an underutilized non-food agricultural byproduct into a profitable commodity that is already in high demand by the aviation industry.

An alternative to burning or plowing under wheat straw that reduces air pollution and carbon emissions.

Production of biochar: increasing crop yield, preserving irrigation water, increasing CO2 fixing Alignment with federal and provincial clean energy transition and sustainability goals.

"We are excited to partner with the Town of Vegreville to advance a sustainable solution that benefits farmers, strengthens local economies, and supports a greener future for air travel," said Jon Jaque, CEO of Provectus. "This initiative not only aligns with provincial and federal climate and energy objectives, it also fills a growing and unmet need among North American airlines that are actively pursuing initiatives to decarbonize. Utilising wheat straw as an input to produce Renewable Jet Fuel offers a compelling opportunity to translate this non-food byproduct into an economic benefit for rural communities, while playing a vital role in decarbonizing air travel."

The Town of Vegreville has recently achieved a Biofuel Development Opportunity Zone rating that recognizes the community for its strategic potential in bio-based industries. This milestone highlights the region's vast availability of excess wheat straw, a byproduct generated by the hardworking farmers of Vegreville and surrounding areas. While some wheat straw is essential for soil renewal and nitrogen fixation, a significant excess is mulched and ploughed back with diminishing returns while also releasing unnecessary emissions. The proposed facility and circular economy will instead create preferable biochar, a permanent soil amendment that will increase crop production and water retention for farmers.

The planned facility will license and utilize commercially proven technology, which efficiently converts agricultural residues into renewable jet fuel, supporting airline sustainability initiatives, government carbon reduction commitments, and Canada's leadership in clean energy innovation.

"Provectus' establishment of the DobroJet Biofuels facility would be a significant milestone not just for the Vegreville region but for Canada as a whole," said Tim MacPhee, Mayor of Vegreville. "This project presents a unique opportunity to support regional farmers by creating a new revenue stream through the sale of wheat straw while also driving economic development through investment attraction and job creation. More importantly, it provides a made-in-Alberta solution to reducing carbon emissions by producing low-carbon aviation fuel-an essential component of our country's clean energy strategy and carbon reduction commitments."

This strategic partnership is a win-win for agriculture, industry, and sustainability. By leveraging local resources and cutting-edge biofuel technology, Vegreville and Provectus are helping shape the future of clean aviation while providing tangible economic benefits to Canadian farmers.

About the Town of Vegreville

Home to the World's Largest Freestanding Pysanka (Ukrainian Easter Egg), the Town of Vegreville is located about 100 kilometers east of Edmonton and conveniently adjacent to Highways 16 and 36, two of Western Canada's major transportation corridors. A friendly and thriving community, Vegreville has positioned itself to become a future hub of Agriculture and Industrial Business thanks to its proximity to major cross-continental highways, access to TELUS PureFibre internet and the now under construction Prosperity Industrial Park.

About Provectus Biofuels

Provectus Biofuels Inc. is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions through innovative biofuel technology. The company focuses on converting unutilized biomass, including agricultural residues and forest byproducts, into low-carbon renewable liquid fuels such as Renewable Jet Fuel, gasoline, and renewable diesel. Provectus Biofuels collaborates with industry leaders, government agencies, and Indigenous partners to support Canada's transition to cleaner energy sources while creating economic opportunities in rural and resource-based communities.

