Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Announces Results For The Six-Month And Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|Six months ended
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|[millions of dollars]
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
|
| June 30,
2025
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net earnings
|$
|0.1
|
|$
|(0.0
|)
|$
|(0.3
|)
|$
|(0.1
|)
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing costs
|
|0.6
|
|
|0.6
|
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.3
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|2.1
|
|
|2.0
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|1.0
|
|Income tax expense
|
|0.8
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.4
|
|EBITDA1
|
|3.7
|
|
|3.3
|
|
|1.5
|
|
|1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.1
|
|
|0.2
|
|Non-recurring expenses related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pooled funds
|
|0.0
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
| Acquisitions and going private
transaction
|
|0.9
|
|
|0.0
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|0.0
|
|Fair value and contingency adjustments
|
|0.0
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.0
|
|
|0.1
|
|Other non-recurring charges
|
|0.0
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|(0.0
|)
|
|0.1
|
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|
|4.8
|
|
|4.1
|
|
|2.4
|
|
|2.1
|
Cautionary Notes
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, LPCP's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of LPCP considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPCP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment